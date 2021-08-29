The world views Israel’s controversial third-dose vaccination strategy

TORONTO-As one of the regions with a strong early vaccination campaign, Israel COVID-19 wards have taught doctors around the world important lessons about vaccines, but the country’s recent decision to give third doses has been controversial.

Current real-world evidence shows that vaccines are extremely effective in preventing serious illness.

And the main message is that the unvaccinated still pay the highest price when they contract COVID-19.

Some patients who are not vaccinated, they did not choose, Hava Gerdner, a front-line nurse in Israel, told CTV News. And they are accepted here and are all with oxygen.

She said that when she sees younger patients, she knows that if they had been vaccinated, they might not have been here because they may have had a much, much easier case.

She added that many beds are being taken to the hospital by young patients, who otherwise would not have been hospitalized if they had been vaccinated and caught COVID-19.

But the threat of the Delta variant and the increase in the number of cases in Israel the authorities are taking new measures.

Those with two strokes are still getting sick with what are called advanced infections.

Half of those at Hadassa Hospital in Jerusalem are double-vaccinated, a statistic that is less surprising given that more than 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Front-line staff reports that vaccinated patients who end up in hospital seem to be doing better.

It’s less intense, I think, and patients are less sick, Gerdner said. There are definitely a lot of sick people, but I think the amounts are different. So we can definitely feel the change in vaccinated patients.

“The vaccinated patients I treated usually left the ICU in about three days. The unvaccinated patients took a week or two until they stabilized,” said Yael Haviv-Yadid, head of the critical care unit at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. . Reuters.

However, the group that fills the ICUs are mostly elderly, and his elderly with chronic diseases because even after two injections, laboratory tests show few protective antibodies in this group.

Dr Dror Mevorach is in charge of the COVID-19 unit at this hospital and said things have gotten a lot better for them in the last six months.

We currently have about 40 patients, he said. And I can tell you that in January, we had 200 patients. So that’s a lot better for us,

About 30 patients are facing severe conditions.

What is interesting is that they [in the ICU] who had been vaccinated [are] quite old people with many backgrounds and diseases, and in fact I think a large portion of them did not really understand vaccination and did not develop an antibody response to vaccination because of background, disease and age, he said.

Laboratory tests in Israel show that elderly patients with chronic diseases have few, if any, antibodies from their vaccinations.

Many of the people who arrive at the hospital have low levels [amount] of antibodies or no antibodies at all, Mevorach said. So it is clear that they have not increased the immune response to vaccination, or the effect has decreased after five, six months.

This is part of why Israel is launching a new program, offering a third boost to youth and the elderly to boost the immune response.

Israel initially announced it would deliver third strikes for those over the age of 60, but extended the age acceptance in the coming weeks, extending it to anyone over the age of 30 earlier this week.

The World Health Organization said last week that they believe the current evidence does not support booster vaccines for the general population.

Mevorach said he believes third doses of the vaccine are needed especially for the elderly and those at high risk.

Now we think we should actually give it to the entire population, he said.

The Israels case is based on the belief that Delta variant infection usually comes with a high viral load, which means that more antibodies are needed, which can come through a third stroke.

We know that the viral load of the Delta variant is about 1000 times more than the Alpha value. And that’s why you need more antibodies to fight the virus, Mevorach said.

TD DATA DOES NOT END THE BEST SHOTS, SOME EXPERTS SAY

This vaccination plan is now part of a global debate over whether highly vaccinated countries should provide third doses to their general population, an idea that has received harsh criticism from the international community given that many low-income countries are still fighting for the first doses.

And there is no evidence that third doses are necessary for everyone, say many scientists.

When giving a boost to healthy individuals, it really should be guided by clinical data, Dr Amish Adalja, with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, told CTV News.

And that clinical data should really show erosion in the vaccine ability to [prevent] serious illness, hospitalization, and death, not just antibody levels, not just infection progression levels, but serious illness because that’s what vaccines were created to do.

He noted that the data make it clear that vaccines are very effective in limiting serious illness and death. Antibody levels in those most at risk of the virus already the elderly and the weakened immune system may not provide the strongest support for policy decisions that seek to deliver reinforcing blows to the entire population.

He added that when the CDC recommended a third dose for those with compromised immunity, they used antibody data, as well as clinical data showing that those with compromised immunity accounted for 40 to 45 percent of those hospitalized with advanced infections, to support it.

I think when you look at the trajectory of the pandemic, placing third doses on severely vaccinated people is likely to have marginal value when the real issue should be getting the first doses to people all over the world, because that’s it. that will really move we have passed this pandemic, he said.

Amplifying shots may make sense for vulnerable groups who are at greater risk, such as the elderly and those who are immunosuppressed.

However, for the general healthy population, if they were to contract from a major infection, it is likely to be mild, similar to the common cold, he said. And I do not know that there is much benefit in preventing vaccinated people from getting very, very mild diseases when the main trajectory of this pandemic is being run by people who do not miss the third dose, but miss the first and first doses. second.

European countries are only offering supplements for the elderly or those with underlying diseases right now.

But the U.S. is pursuing Israeli leadership, and has announced a plan to give the entire population a boost starting in September as long as eight months have passed since their second strike.

Scientists in Canada do not think third stimulants for healthy people are still needed here.

“We have evidence that immunity against minor illnesses is declining,” said Dr Allison McGeer, an infectious disease expert at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health. really good.

While third doses may become a reality for the general population at a point below the line, many experts think highly vaccinated countries should not worry about this now that so many regions have low vaccination rates.

Millions and millions of people around the world, including healthcare workers, [are] is not vaccinated, she said. They are places where there is more infection. Much more unvaccinated. They pose a much greater risk.

But Israel is definitely not taking any chances, and their decision to offer third doses to their population is an experiment that will in one way or another inform the rest of the world’s decision to move forward.

And Gerdner, working on the front lines, is warning that no one should underestimate the virus.

I hope for the best, but expect the worst, she said. Definitely, definitely continue vaccination. I was here for the first, second and third round [of COVID-19]With And is the fourth round, but it is different.