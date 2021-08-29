Voices of Hope celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Voices of Hope, a Kentucky-based center for substance abuse recovery resources, held an event in Jacobson Park today in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. Over 30 treatment providers from all over the country gathered there. They were offering training on overdose response, HIV testing, narcotics, and more. Voices of Hope co-founder Alex Elswick says the event is a way to grieve the loss of loved ones from drugs and alcohol And it really is just an opportunity to commemorate the lives of people we have lost from drug and alcohol overdoses. And to create a space of belonging for people who did not belong elsewhere. Um, we have a space dedicated to the people we have lost. Kind is a kind of safe space to grieve. “It’s really just a place to be with your tribe.” The meeting was the 8th of its kind held in Lexington. Previous article As COVID worsens, Baptist Health Corbin limits visits Next article Yard sales raise funds to help end Alzheimer’s Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as MMJ and Fill In Anchor for KOAM News / Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the EW Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Certificate in Social Media. She is excited to be back in Bluegrass State and is closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She is looking forward to getting to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have an idea or advice for the story, it is just a DM or email away. You can contact him on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: [email protected] Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 [email protected]

