Taliban block Kabul airport in most cases when foreign flights are fading | Taliban News

The Taliban say they are ready to take over Kabul airport and already hold several positions, but the Pentagon denies the claim.
Taliban forces have closed Kabul airport to most Afghans hoping for an evacuation after the United States and its allies completed a chaotic airlift that would end their troops’ two decades in Afghanistan.
Western leaders acknowledged that their withdrawal meant leaving behind some of their own citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow the departure of local allies after Tuesday’s deadline. of President Joe Bidens to withdraw from the Country.
Although most of its allies had completed their evacuation flights, the U.S. said it planned to hold its flights all the time until the deadline.
According to U.S. government figures, the air bridge has allowed the evacuation of 112,000 Afghans and foreign nations since August 14, on the eve of the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, and 117,500 people since the end of July.
The UK was conducting its final evacuation flights on Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to relocate heaven and earth to get more of those at risk from the Taliban in the UK by other means.
Johnson discussed the evacuations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone call Saturday.
The three leaders agreed on the fact that the evacuation of their nationals, Afghan personnel [who had worked with their armed forces] and people at risk was always the highest priority, as was the provision of humanitarian supplies to the populations. and refugees from the region, said Merkel’s spokesman Stefan Seibert.
The Taliban ready to take over the airport
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday that group forces were holding several positions inside the airport and were ready to take control of it peacefully as US forces withdrew. But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby denied the allegations.
The Taliban deployed additional forces outside the airport to prevent large crowds from gathering after Thursday’s bombing. New layers of checkpoints appeared on the roads leading to the airport, some run by Taliban fighters in uniform with Humvees and goggles seized by Afghan security forces. The areas where crowds had gathered over the past two weeks in hopes of fleeing the country were largely empty.
Al Jazeera Rob McBride, reporting from Kabul, said that as of Friday evening, the U.S. military had withdrawn its forces and left its guard posts to the Taliban on the outer perimeter of Kabul airport and in several positions inside the airport before the deadline for the final withdrawal of its troops on 31 August.
You understand this Saturday night here in Kabul that this long, drawn-out, often chaotic and traumatic evacuation process [is] finally in the final game, he said.
As the flow of planes leaving Kabul slowed, others arrived around the world transporting Afghans who managed to secure seats on recent evacuation flights, including to the Washington, Philadelphia, Madrid, Birmingham, England area. among others. Some were relieved and could not wait to start their new life away from the Taliban, but others were bitter to flee.
An evacuation flight to Britain landed with an extra passenger on Saturday after the cabin crew gave birth to a baby girl in the air, Turkish media reported. The parents named her Havva, or Eva, and she was at least the fourth baby known to have been born to Afghan mothers born on evacuation flights.
The Taliban have encouraged Afghans to stay, promising amnesty even to those who fought against them, and has said commercial flights will resume after the US withdrawal, but it is unclear whether airlines will be willing to provide service.
The United States and its allies have said they will continue to provide humanitarian assistance through the UN and other partners, but any broader engagement, including development assistance, is likely to depend on whether the Taliban keep their promises. their for a more moderate rule.
