Meet Batistas: Global Beef Barons Fighting for Australian Meat Control | business

In the end, it was not the bribery of Brazilian government officials that put the Batista brothers, who own Australia’s largest meat processor, in jail.

Authorities never brought the brothers, Wesley and Joesley, to court on charges that they were involved in large-scale corruption of the country’s politicians. Instead they agreed on a blame agreement with them.

Rather, what led to Batistas, the country’s most powerful businessmen, spending a few months in 2018 behind bars while awaiting trial, were domestic trade charges using the privileged information of that plea agreement for the benefit of their financial.

These days the brothers are again in complete control of their global meat empire, JBS. And they have big plans for Australia.

Their company is in the midst of taking over Australia’s largest pork producer, Rivalea, and in the last two weeks has been embroiled in a public storm with mining billionaire Andrew Twiggy Forrest over control of salmon farmer Tasmanian Huon.

These deals are huge, with a total value of nearly $ 700 million, and have also sparked a heated debate over who should control most of the meat Australians eat each year.

JBS Australia is a subsidiary of JBS in Brazil, where the brothers are the founders and major shareholders. It already controls about a quarter of Australia ‘s meat market, including the country’ s largest producer of bacon and small products, Primo, while Huon is the nation ‘s second largest salmon farmer.

Competition Oversight The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating the takeover of Rivalea, with a view to whether allowing JBS to add more pork to its existing operation, which currently focuses on lamb and beef, would hinder competition.

Forrest has used full-page newspaper ads to urge JBS to treat animals better in slaughterhouses, while at the same time attacking the Batista brothers for JBS corruption record in Brazil through the presswith

Environmentalists are also unhappy with the takeover, calling on the Treasury Foreign Investment Review Board to block it.

During its rapid growth to become the world’s largest meat packer, JBS and its affiliate network have been linked to allegations of high-level corruption, including the largest fine in corporate history, $ 3.2 billion. dollars, after bribing hundreds of politicians to modern-day slave labor practices. ; illegal deforestation, especially on Amazon; animal welfare violations; major hygiene violations and price regulation, including fines, Tasmanian Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson told parliament earlier this month.

I warn JBS that they will not expand on the waterways of Tasmania without a war, an important community war.

Takeover fights are not the only battle JBS is fighting in Australia. He is also involved in litigation with the Australian Taxation Office over the use of legal privilege to avoid disclosure of documents.

Photograph of a Rivalea pork processing and packaging area in Corowa. The ACCC is investigating whether allowing JBS to add more pork to its operation would stifle competition. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meanwhile, questions remain about the beliefs of conglomerates entering Australia in the first place.

JBS came to Australia in 2007, indirectly, buying the American group Swift, which already had operations here.

The $ 1.4 billion purchase was partly financed by a $ 362 million loan from the National Bank of Brazil for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

The loan was part of a series of reckless and / or fraudulent acts that demonstrated fraudulent management of the public institution with the sole purpose of giving privileged treatment to J & F participacoes, the Brazilian company through which Batistas controls JBS, they said. Brazilian prosecutors in their report. criminal report against Joesley Batista. The charges never went to trial.

It is not suggested that JBS Australia is involved in any wrongdoing.

To settle bribery charges split by Brazilian prosecutors, in 2017 J&F agreed to pay $ 3.2 billion. Brazil gave the company generous terms to pay 25 years.

The Batista brothers, meanwhile, entered into a plea deal that saw them avoid prosecution in a deal that involved Joesley agreeing to spill beans on his corrupt relationship and secretly recording a meeting with then-president Michel Temer, a event called Joesley Day.

Avoiding that prosecution, Brazilian authorities claimed that the brothers tried to profit financially from the plea agreement. They reportedly sold $ 87.5 million worth of JBS shares before it was announced, avoiding the consequences of a 30% drop in the company’s share price when the deal with prosecutors was made public.