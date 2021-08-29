Meet Batistas: Global Beef Barons Fighting for Australian Meat Control | business

Connect with us

In the end, it was not the bribery of Brazilian government officials that put the Batista brothers, who own Australia’s largest meat processor, in jail.

Authorities never brought the brothers, Wesley and Joesley, to court on charges that they were involved in large-scale corruption of the country’s politicians. Instead they agreed on a blame agreement with them.

Rather, what led to Batistas, the country’s most powerful businessmen, spending a few months in 2018 behind bars while awaiting trial, were domestic trade charges using the privileged information of that plea agreement for the benefit of their financial.

These days the brothers are again in complete control of their global meat empire, JBS. And they have big plans for Australia.

Their company is in the midst of taking over Australia’s largest pork producer, Rivalea, and in the last two weeks has been embroiled in a public storm with mining billionaire Andrew Twiggy Forrest over control of salmon farmer Tasmanian Huon.

These deals are huge, with a total value of nearly $ 700 million, and have also sparked a heated debate over who should control most of the meat Australians eat each year.

JBS Australia is a subsidiary of JBS in Brazil, where the brothers are the founders and major shareholders. It already controls about a quarter of Australia ‘s meat market, including the country’ s largest producer of bacon and small products, Primo, while Huon is the nation ‘s second largest salmon farmer.

Competition Oversight The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating the takeover of Rivalea, with a view to whether allowing JBS to add more pork to its existing operation, which currently focuses on lamb and beef, would hinder competition.

Forrest has used full-page newspaper ads to urge JBS to treat animals better in slaughterhouses, while at the same time attacking the Batista brothers for JBS corruption record in Brazil through the presswith

Weekend registration in Australia

Environmentalists are also unhappy with the takeover, calling on the Treasury Foreign Investment Review Board to block it.

During its rapid growth to become the world’s largest meat packer, JBS and its affiliate network have been linked to allegations of high-level corruption, including the largest fine in corporate history, $ 3.2 billion. dollars, after bribing hundreds of politicians to modern-day slave labor practices. ; illegal deforestation, especially on Amazon; animal welfare violations; major hygiene violations and price regulation, including fines, Tasmanian Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson told parliament earlier this month.

I warn JBS that they will not expand on the waterways of Tasmania without a war, an important community war.

Takeover fights are not the only battle JBS is fighting in Australia. He is also involved in litigation with the Australian Taxation Office over the use of legal privilege to avoid disclosure of documents.

Photograph of a file of a Rivalea pork processing and packaging area in Corowa, Australia
Photograph of a Rivalea pork processing and packaging area in Corowa. The ACCC is investigating whether allowing JBS to add more pork to its operation would stifle competition. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meanwhile, questions remain about the beliefs of conglomerates entering Australia in the first place.

JBS came to Australia in 2007, indirectly, buying the American group Swift, which already had operations here.

The $ 1.4 billion purchase was partly financed by a $ 362 million loan from the National Bank of Brazil for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

The loan was part of a series of reckless and / or fraudulent acts that demonstrated fraudulent management of the public institution with the sole purpose of giving privileged treatment to J & F participacoes, the Brazilian company through which Batistas controls JBS, they said. Brazilian prosecutors in their report. criminal report against Joesley Batista. The charges never went to trial.

It is not suggested that JBS Australia is involved in any wrongdoing.

To settle bribery charges split by Brazilian prosecutors, in 2017 J&F agreed to pay $ 3.2 billion. Brazil gave the company generous terms to pay 25 years.

The Batista brothers, meanwhile, entered into a plea deal that saw them avoid prosecution in a deal that involved Joesley agreeing to spill beans on his corrupt relationship and secretly recording a meeting with then-president Michel Temer, a event called Joesley Day.

Avoiding that prosecution, Brazilian authorities claimed that the brothers tried to profit financially from the plea agreement. They reportedly sold $ 87.5 million worth of JBS shares before it was announced, avoiding the consequences of a 30% drop in the company’s share price when the deal with prosecutors was made public.

The plea deal was canceled and each brother spent about six months in jail before being released under house arrest Wesley in February 2018 and Joesley in March 2018. The case remains unresolved.

As a result of the brothers accepting bribes, in 2019 the Investment Office outside New Zealand reconsidered the 2015 acquisition of JBS Australia by Kiwi Scott Technology, a company that manufactures factory cars.

The deal was conditional on Joesley and Wesley remaining in good character.

She concluded that the bribe they had accepted meant that they no longer met the grass and received assurances that JBS Australia was no longer in their control. Anna Wilson-Farrell, head of regulatory practice and distribution at Toit Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand, said the deal with JBS was still current.

We would consider taking action if the terms of the settlement agreement were violated, she said.

Legal status with ATO

JBS’s extensive structure, which includes subsidiaries from Australia to Russia, Hong Kong and Kuwait, has also attracted attention from banks and the Australian Taxation Office.

JBS bankers Deutsche Bank have repeatedly filed dubious transaction reports related to the movement of hundreds of millions of dollars around the empire with Austrac’s US equivalent, Fincen. Fincen requires financial institutions to report suspicious activity in a variety of circumstances, and filing a report does not necessarily mean that something improper has happened.

Reports, obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, show that Deutsche Bank reported a flood of transactions in late 2015, saying it was making the reports as a result of ongoing investigations into the company in Brazil.

Back in Australia, ATO also has JBS under one lens.

She has taken legal action in federal court seeking access to a large number of JBS documents and her advisor, the large accounting firm PwC, refused to submit them during an audit.

JBS claims that the documents are subject to a professional legal privilege, which protects advice from attorneys used as evidence.

Little information is publicly available about the legal stush, which is expected to go to trial next month.

However, the ATO has said in court the PPL does not apply because the illegal practitioners were involved in creating the documents and because they were not provided on the basis of a sufficient lawyer-client relationship to base a claim for legal professional privilege.

JBS also told the court that ATO legal action should be suspended because it feared it would be prosecuted for failing to submit documents during the audit.

However, the ATO told the court that it had no intention of doing so and was willing to make a commitment not to do so.

ATO is targeting what it says are LPP claims by major accounting firms for about two years in December 2019, the Guardian Australia reported that second commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn had traveled to the offices of accounting firms, including PwC, warn them that you will closely consider the privilege requirements.

The battle for Huon

The ACCC is expected to decide next month whether or not to oppose the takeover of Rivalea by JBS.

But the company did not wait until it pushed forward with its attempt to buy Huon.

It is offering $ 3.85 per share, 60% more than the shares it was buying on ASX in February, when Huon decided to go public.

The offer, which values ​​Huon at more than $ 420 million, is approved by the salmon farmer board, but Forrest has amassed a blocking 18.5% stake.

Salmon turns into a pen after going through a shower with fresh water at Huon Aquaculture Cos salmon farm in Hideaway Bay, Tasmania
Photo of Huons salmon farm in Hideaway Bay. Andrew Twiggy Forrest has asked if JBS adheres to the painless concept without fear of slaughter animals. Photo: Bloomberg / Getty Images

If it can beat Forrest, JBS will have to deal with Firb, which has been shown to be more willing to cancel deals in the last 18 months, although it seems to be primarily concerned with the influence of the Chinese state.

In the battle for Huon, Forrest asked if JBS adhered to the concept of painless fear for animals in slaughterhouses.

JBS rejects criticism.

JBS unequivocally supports the concept of painless, fearless and upholds the highest standards of animal welfare in this country, said in a statement Brent Eastwood, Chief Executive Officer of JBS Australia.

JBS has no zero tolerance for animal abuse by our employees and third parties in our transportation supply chain, processing plants or sources.

He said the company will implement its uncompromising commitment to animal welfare and sustainability to build on the legacy of the founders of the Huons, the Bender family.

The Guardian Australia also posed detailed questions about the Batista brothers’ conduct, its tax issues and its international transactions to a JBS representative. They did not respond.

