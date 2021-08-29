‘Our schools are not safe enough’: BC rally pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures





Concerned parents and teachers BC COVID-19 safety plans do not go so far as to gather at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday. “Our schools are not safe enough for the new Delta variant that is wreaking havoc around the world and has reached us up to 800 cases (per day) already,” Burnaby Elementary School teacher and organizer Jennifer Heighton told Global News. “We’re getting into full-time school, so this year there are not that many distance options … we’re really worried about how this will affect our kids. Especially the fact that Kindergarten is up to Grade 6 “He is not vaccinated and there is no choice for that at this point.” The BC Safe Schools Coalition says it chose the Vancouver suburb for the rally because of how hard the school-filled school was hit by the virus in its final school year. The story goes down the ad Read more: Masks required in grades BC from grades 4-12 in September The group is calling for masks to be mandatory at school for all K-12 students, improved ventilation and air monitoring for all classes and distance learning opportunities for students who cannot attend. Patricia Anderson, whose daughter has asthma and is entering third grade this year, said her family had to retire last year in order for her to stay home from school for an extra week after Christmas and spring break last year, as an additional precaution. Trends Singh seen as most likable election leader as Trudeau’s popularity craters: poll

What is happening now in Afghanistan? Here you have a timeline of key events “It’s a little scary to go back this year because there are no bands, no masks,” she said. “They sit nine at one table, no distance. They are in a row when they make formations. That makes her uncomfortable, so she eats at another table.”















5:37

BC school safety plan





BC school safety plan

BC health and education officials announced on Tuesday their plan to return to school, which will require students in grades 4 and up to wear masks. Younger children will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. The story goes down the ad Masks will be mandatory for all staff. Read more: UN teachers call for tougher COVID-19 measures as they return to classroom stalls Health authorities will also have the discretion to impose stricter measures in special school districts, in areas where there is higher community coverage. The province claims that schools are not a high-risk environment, and studies by Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health have found that after a resumption of classroom teaching, schools were not significant sources of COVID-19 transmission. The BC Federation of Teachers, however, remains concerned and is also calling for mandatory system-wide masks, improved tests and vaccination clinics in BC schools. See the link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8148851/surrey-rally-covid-19-school-safety-measures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos