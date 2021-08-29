International Overdose Awareness Day 31 August | Local News





If you are the parent or spouse, brother or sister of someone who is actively addicted to opioid drugs, you know the constant fear of getting the news that the person you love has overdosed for the last time. In 2020, 65 families in Citrus County lost their loved ones to overdose deaths, almost double the average of the previous 10 years. During 2010-2019, Citrus County averaged over 37 deaths each year due to an opioid-related overdose. Get more from Citrus County Chronicle With 65 overdose deaths, 2020 became the deadliest year to date from opioid-related overdoses. In response, the Citrus County Opioid Task Force was formed in 2021, comprising government, health, law enforcement, and treatment units. To raise awareness of the opioid epidemic, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) joins community partners in recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st. As one of its partners in the community, the Citrus County Board of Commissioners has declared August 30 as Pain Awareness Day and August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. Commissioners seek to raise awareness of the resources available in our community to those struggling with addiction, as well as give hope to those suffering from the loss of a loved one, letting them know they are not alone. Overdose deaths are a major concern in Citrus County and there are preventative efforts we can bring to our community to save lives, said Todd Hockert, data overdose grant facilitator for DOH-Citrus opioids (OD2A). This is exactly what the Citrus County Opioid Task Force plans to do. But it must begin with ending the stigma that prevents people affected by opioid use disorder from getting the help they need. When a 911 call about an opioid overdose arrives, the EMS responds to the call, as does a trained Citrus County Sheriff’s Mental Health officer. The EMS administers Narcan, which reverses the effect of the overdose and saves persons lives, and the CCSO officer follows up with the family or person who overdosed, giving them a Narcan bag, information and resources for recovery. Currently, we have LifeStream peer support people who will respond to the emergency room and talk to the overdose patient right away and try to get them to recover, Hockert said. What was above all was to save lives. If we can prevent death, you give them a chance to be healed. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, contact the National Drug and Alcohol Referral Service of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-HELP (4357). Call the LifeStream Crisis Line at 866-355-9394 or 352-315-7800. Call GROUPS, Medication Assistance Recovery program, hotline 24/7/365 at 888-858-1723. Visit GROUPS online at www.joingroups.comwith visit www.citrusresourcedirectory.com to refer to a treatment center in our community. For information on the OD2A initiative through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visit www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/od2awith For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to www.CitrusCountyHealth.org or follow on Twitter at @FLHealthCitrus.

