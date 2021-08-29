Two Afghan athletes arrive from Kabul to Tokyo, International Paralympic Committee confirms





Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli left Afghanistan last weekend and spent a week training in Paris, before being transported to the Paralympic Village, according to the IPC statement.

In a video message last week, Khudadadi appealed to flee Kabul and fulfill her dream of representing her country at the Paralympics.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the plight of Khudadadi and Rasouli prompted several sports, government and Paralympic groups to coordinate their withdrawal from Kabul, adding: “Our number one priority has been and always will be health and well-being. of both athletes. “

“Twelve days ago, we were informed that the Afghan Paralympic Team could not travel to Tokyo, an action that broke the hearts of all those involved in the Paralympic Movement and left both athletes destroyed. This announcement launched a major global operation. “It led to their safety. evacuation from Afghanistan, their recovery from France, and now their safe arrival in Tokyo,” he said in the statement. “Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of several governments, the Center for Sport and Human Rights, Human Rights for All, the French Paralympic Committee, the British Paralympic Association, World Taekwondo, Zakia and Hossain are now in Tokyo to fulfill their dreams. , sending out a strong message of hope to many others around the world. ” Parsons said IPC will work with Khudadadi, Rasouli and the team boss to ensure they “get all the care and support they need both during and after the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games”. Khudadadi and Rasouli were both absent from the Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony on Tuesday evening, where the Afghan flag was waved as a symbol of “solidarity and peace”. However, both athletes will now have the opportunity to represent their country at next week’s Games. According to the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee, Khudadadi will be the first Afghan female athlete to compete in the Paralympics since Athens in 2004. She will compete in the women’s K44 -49kg taekwondo category on Thursday, September 2nd. Rasouli, who was originally scheduled to compete in the men’s 100m T47 on Saturday, will now compete in the men’s 400m T47 400m heatstroke on Friday, September 3rd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/28/sport/paralympics-afghanistan-team-arrives-tokyo-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos