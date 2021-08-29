Prolonged ban on direct flights from India hits international students hard

Sachin Dev is one of numerous international students navigating Canada’s extended ban on direct flights from India as it tries to reach Montreal before the start of the new semester.

The McGill University doctoral student has planned a circular route that will allow him to take a COVID-19 test in another country before arriving in Canada — an effort he said has already led to five flight cancellations and a financial blow to his family Me

“I feel like I’m behind,” the 27-year-old said in an interview from Delhi.

“Buying tickets through a third country is not only five or six times more expensive, but also involves risks of infection. I am facing financial problems because I am not able to access my (university) salary, which requires a Canadian bank account and study permit, which I will only get at the airport “.

Dev said Canada’s repeated extensions of the flight ban and the relocation of pandemic quarantine requirements for Indian passport holders to other countries where they must travel have been behind some of his flight cancellations. He is now trying to book another route to Montreal with stops in the UAE and Serbia.

Canada’s ban on direct flights from India – announced on April 22 after India experienced a massive increase in COVID-19 cases, and was extended again this month – has meant that international students have had to design complex travel itineraries, covering the cost of an extended trip, and deal with the uncertainty that comes with taking a COVID-19 test in a third country.

For Sayana Sherif, securing such a test at an airport in Egypt en route to Canada was one of the most challenging parts of her trip.

“The whole procedure was completely disorganized,” she said. “Passengers had to take responsibility, get organized, raise money for group testing, and facilitate the entire pre-test of the administrative procedure with ourselves.”

Her route from India involved passing through Oman and Egypt before landing in Toronto and driving to her student residence in Montreal.

Like Dev, the Sheriff also saw some flights canceled or delayed during the pandemic before he was able to reach Canada.

Gaurav Kamath, another student from India, said the flight ban has created a lot of stress for those trying to secure their post-secondary seats in Canada.

“At the moment there is a real sense of despair among students in India,” said Kamath, who arrived in Canada recently after a journey through Paris and the Dominican Republic.

“Those who have received their letters of acceptance have to pay their fees up to this point, so I do not think there are any questions for them about abandoning this opportunity, and they will take every route to enter Canada. . “

India is one of the leading destinations for international students coming to Canada.

Kareem El-Assal, policy director for CanadaVisa.com, a resource site run by a Quebec-based immigration law firm, called the situation a “painful travel process.” But he said the high demand for a Canadian university education among Indian students meant that most would face the barriers created by the ban.

As he expects to see a drop in enrollments from India this academic year, he said admissions are likely to rise again once travel restrictions are eased.

“In the short term it will have a negative impact,” El-Assal said. “In the medium and long term, Canada offers such a compelling package for international students that it should not have a negative impact once the pandemic is behind us.”

The federal government cited advice from Canada’s Public Health Agency when it extended the flight ban in early August.

“Canada ‘s phased approach to facilitating border measures is informed by ongoing monitoring of available data and scientific evidence,” it said at the time. “As Canada continues to move in the right direction, the epidemiological situation and vaccination coverage is not the same all over the world.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 28, 2021.