Expedition crew believes they have accidentally discovered the northernmost island of the world | Climate News





Scientists believe they have discovered the northernmost island in the world after a small piece of land was discovered by moving ice off the coast of Greenland. The finding happened by chance as researchers visited the area to collect samples. “It was not our intention to discover a new island,” said Morten Rasch, polar explorer and head of the Arctic Station research facility in Greenland. Image:

The members of the expedition left a message with the details of their visit to a pit. Photo: Julian Charriere / via Reuters

The crew does not believe the island exposure was a direct consequence of global warming, which has reduced the Greenland ice sheet. However, the massive merger in the region due to climate change has sparked friction between Arctic states such as Canada, the US, Russia, Norway and Greenland as they run for control of new transportation routes and fishing rights. Several American expeditions in recent decades have searched the same area the northernmost island in the world. Initially, this team thought they had arrived in Oodaaq, an island discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978. Only when they later checked the exact location did they realize that they had in fact visited another island 780 meters to the northwest. Swiss entrepreneur Christiane Leister, creator of the Leister Foundation that funded the expedition, said it reminded her of “explorers in the past who thought they had landed in a certain place but actually found a completely different place”. Image:

The 3m peak of the island currently remains above sea level at high tide. Photo: Julian Charriere / via Reuters

The small island, measuring approximately 30 meters wide and a peak of about three meters, includes sea mud, as well as land and moran rock left behind by moving glaciers. To be classified as an island and therefore subject to territorial claims, the land must remain above sea level at high tide. “It meets the criteria of an island,” said Rene Forsberg, professor and head of geodynamics at the National Space Institute of Denmark. “This is currently the northernmost land in the world.” But Forsberg, who advises the Danish government, thought it unlikely to change Denmark’s territorial claim north of

Greenland, like “these little islands come and go”. The team has suggested that the land be called “Qeqertaq Avannarleq”, which means “northernmost island” in Greenlandic. Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





