Big 12 vs. World: Conference looks at enlargement as commissioner stands by accusations of collusion

Bob Bowlsby’s flight hit the afternoon of July 21st. The Big 12 commissioner was on a routine visit to campus in Kansas.

“My phone went off,” Bowlsby recalls. “It was about 3 o’clock.”

It was truly one of those moments where-you-were. Top news came out that day: Texas and Oklahoma are in talks to join the SEC.

It was real and it was horrible for the most experienced Power Five commissioner and his eight remaining schools. The shock has not passed for the 69-year-old administrator.

Bowlsby still believes ESPN conspired with the SEC and American to (perhaps mortally) injure his league. Bowlsby has not shared evidence for this purpose; ESPN and AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco denied the charge.

“You know me well enough,” Bowlsby told CBS Sports this week. “I would not have said it if it were not absolutely true.”

Bowlsby has not lost any part of his courage since that day. Asked if it was possible to fix the fences with a strong rights holder in the upcoming negotiations, Bowlsby did not back down.

“Every time you tell the truth to the government, you take a risk,” he said.

This is a glimpse of the Big 12, five weeks away from the news in Texas-Oklahoma and one week away from its 27th season. Things did not have to be so precarious. At the Big 12 Media Days last month, Bowlsby jokingly thanked reporters for not “asking the question of enlargement. I think I earned five dollars for it.”

Now, you can not think of the Big 12 without thinking of expanding for a completely different reason from the league’s ultimately fruitless look at adding members five years ago.

Asked how he was doing lately, Bowlsby replied sarcastically, “Oh, I’m having a wonderful time.”

“It’s been a long month,” he added. “There is no way to put a good face. We were shocked by the announcements. We were not given any indication of resentment in [Texas and Oklahoma’s] part. I share those feelings, and all who are connected with us share those feelings. “

CBS Sports spoke with Bowlsby on a variety of topics related to his conference during an unprecedented turnaround time. It can certainly be said that it suddenly became the 12th big against the world.

Industry sources say the value of media rights in the league has dropped by at least 50% with the losses of Texas and Oklahoma.

The Pac-12 has decided it will not expand at the moment, eliminating a safe haven for any Big 12 school looking to the West. The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 came out on their own to form an alliance primarily to combat the SEC’s growing power perception.

“Hopefully this will bring much needed stability to college athletics,” said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. “Some of the events over the past two months have shaken the foundations of college athletics beliefs.”

None of the alliance conferences called the Big 12 to attend.

“We want and need the Big 12 to do well,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The Big 12 matters in Power Five athletics.”

In fact, what was once a Power Five now looks more and more likely to be a Power Four if the Big 12 is not expanded. You can understand the outrage at the Las Colinas conference headquarters, a planned development in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro complex.

“It’s not surprising, everyone is looking at their backs,” Bowlsby said. “Confidence in the athletics ecosystem is not very high right now.”

12. is a weak existence for the Big 12. Publicly, he plans to keep Texas and Oklahoma under the terms of ESPN / Fox’s current contract, which runs for another four years. But within the conference, there is a sense that the two giants will use any available excuse or legal maneuver to strike early.

As such, the Big 12 in late July formed an enlargement subcommittee made up of officials from Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech.

“As you might expect, [it is] a smaller group that can facilitate the thought and conversation we can bring back to presidents and athletic directors, “said Tech Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt, one of the subcommittee members.

The Big 12 is in the ironic position of the need for enlargement candidates, whom it rejected five years ago. They would include UCF, Memphis, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU, among others. The Big 12 then chose not to exercise a clause in its ESPN / Fox contract that would pay $ 1 billion if it added any four schools.

The league stayed at 10, in part, so as not to challenge its right-wingers. Now the commissioner who helped make that decision is at odds with ESPN.

There is an uncertain possibility that Kansas basketball – one of the top five programs – will be played at AAC or Mountain West. This is possible because, even in its desperate state, Kansas football would bring 80% of value to any conference contract. In other words, it is unlikely that basketball alone will lead Kansas to another Power Five conference.

Even if the Big 12 continues in eight teams, his budgets will most likely be cut because the value of the league has hit. Will Iowa State be able to keep Matt Campbell? Will top-level coaches in any sport in the Big 12 be attracted? What will happen to massive athletic debt services on some of these campuses?

Without the $ 37 million school it receives from its media rights deal, will the Big 12 remain a Power Five conference? It could be four years potentially agonizing until the league knows while waiting for its current deal to end.

“This is not going to happen for a while,” Bowlsby said. “I have no particular reason to worry about that.”

He would love to be around for it all. Bowlsby’s contract runs until June 2025, the month when the media rights deal expires.

With the news of the week — the formation of the alliance, the Pac-12 on foot — may have some certainty. With no extra moves coming to the top, the Big 12 suddenly has an expansion lever over Group Five conferences. This means that the remaining eight schools, nicknamed the “Hateful Eight”, can simply stay together.

The good news: According to Hocutt there is “considerable interest” in the Big 12 from other schools. E Lubbock Avalanche-Journal it was reported on Friday “at least 15 schools” are interested in joining the Big 12.

Oliver Luck – former West Virginia, NCAA executive and XFL commissioner – is consulting with the Big 12 on enlargement.

The league must proceed with caution. If it expands too quickly, it could give Texas and Oklahoma the legal leverage they need to leave the Big 12 before the current contract expires in 2025. Schools will have to pay up to $ 80 million in fines each for ‘left early. However, the Big 12 would still control the TV rights of schools.

Hostility to Texas and Oklahoma is likely to show up on the field and in the courts as long as the two schools are in the Big 12. The return of the blow this time may be different from when Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M left from the league. Longhorns and Sooners are two of the biggest sports brands in the country.

Mark your calendars for October 2nd. This is the date when Texas (at TCU) and Oklahoma (at Kansas State) play their first street games since the announcement.

“We will do everything we can to make sure their student-athletes have a great deal of experience and fairness and have the best circumstances they can,” Bowlsby said. “This is what we are professionally obliged to do.”

There are already examples of messy exits. In November 2010, Nebraska played its last Big 12 Road game at Texas A&M on its way to the Big Ten. By the end of the 9-6 loss, Cornhuskers were called up for 16 penalties for two Aggies. There are charges of conspiracy. At the time, the Big 12 ordered an independent review of the operation. He found no wrongdoing.

“I can not see Texas and OU waiting,” said former Texas A&M president R. Bowen Loftin. “It will be next year. Another year. As an experienced person, it was not a pleasure to be at A&M to spend a conference schedule in the Big 12. I was smiling wherever I went.”

Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

Bowlsby remains a member of the Playoff College Football College subcommittee that proposed a 12-team bracket extension still under consideration.

One of his league presidents, E. Gordon Gee of West Virginia, told the WVU school newspaper that the proposal is “in life support“and would not get his vote because of the uncertainty created by Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC. Earlier this year, Gee was enthusiastically in favor of enlargement.

Another example of things changing rapidly in the Big 12.

Elsewhere for Bowlsby, life is good. Mr. is good. His niece’s successful heart surgery allows him to see past league issues. The commissioner praised pediatric surgeon Charles Fraser, who resides at Dell Medical School in Austin, Texas.

Fraser happened to be attending Texas for medical school. Some things are more important.

“Chuck Fraser is an incredible, incredible guy,” Bowlsby said. “Humbled as the day is long, he spends eight hours a day in the breasts of young children. He is an amazing healer. You are simply a better person when you have been around your grandchildren.”