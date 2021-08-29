As the Taliban tighten their grip, fears of retribution grow





ISTANBUL When Taliban troops took control of the Afghan capital two weeks ago, the invading units drew a line for two critical targets: the headquarters of the Directorate of National Security and the Ministry of Communications. Their purpose, narrated by two Afghan officials who had been briefed separately on the raid, was to secure the files of Afghan intelligence officers and their informants, and to provide the means to trace the telephone numbers of Afghan citizens. The speed with which Kabul fell on August 15, when President Ashraf Ghani fled, was potentially catastrophic for hundreds of thousands of Afghans who had worked to counter the Taliban threat, from prominent officials to middle-ranking government officials who then they are forced into hiding

Few officials found time to shred documents and thousands of secret files and payrolls fell into enemy hands, the two officials said.

As U.S. troops complete their withdrawal by Tuesday, most of the nation is shaking with fear in anticipation of future retaliation. So far, the Taliban political leadership has presented a moderate face, promising amnesty for government forces releasing weapons, and even writing letters of guarantee that they will not be prosecuted, even though they reserve the right to prosecute serious crimes. . Taliban spokesmen have also spoken of forming an inclusive government. A Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said in a statement Twitter post in English that there was no point settlement, nor was there a hit list with which the Taliban were conducting door-to-door searches, as has been rumored. The general amnesty has been granted, he wrote, adding that we are focusing on the future.

However, there are growing reports of arrests, disappearances and even executions of officials at the hands of the Taliban, in what some current and former government officials describe as a covert and sometimes deadly pursuit of Taliban enemies. It’s far underground, said a former lawmaker who was hiding elsewhere when the Taliban visited his home in the middle of the night. This is intimidation, he said. I feel threatened and my family is in shock. The Taliban became involved in cities and districts, often without a shot being fired, making diplomatic guarantees to their opponents and the public. But the first commanders have often been replaced by heavier enforcers who carry out attacks and kidnappings, former government officials said. The scale of the campaign is unclear, as it is being conducted covertly. Nor is it clear what level of Taliban leadership authorized the detentions or executions. The people who seized the files at the National Directorate of Security and the Ministry of Communications may not have been Taliban either: The men did not speak Afghan languages, officials said, and may have been agents of the Pakistani military intelligence agency working alongside the Taliban. forced. Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence Agency has long supported the Taliban in their violent opposition to the Kabul government. Fear among Afghans is evident. Everyone except the youth remembers the authoritarian Taliban regime of the 1990s, with its draconian sentences, hangings and public executions. Many people have gone into hiding, changed their location and phone numbers, and cut off communication with friends and colleagues.

People do not trust the Taliban because of what they did before, said an Afghan who worked as a translator for the NATO mission and was among those evacuated. Updated August 28, 2021, 7:25 pm ET Human rights organizations, activists, and former government officials have also struggled to understand exactly what is happening in Afghanistan’s vast and mountainous terrain, but some government officials who remain in office say they are receiving increasing calls. most furious of relatives and acquaintances. They appear to be doing very threatening research, said Patricia Gossman, Asia director for Human Rights Watch. It is very much a kind of police-state behavior. The message is very clear. People in the northern province of Badakhshan have been evacuated from their homes in recent days and have not been seen since, said one government official. There has been a pattern of tracking Afghan Special Operations Force personnel and intelligence commandos known as 00 units, as well as police and security chiefs across the country, he added.

Asked if these actions and reports of killings indicated a Taliban policy or were ad-hoc revenge by individuals, he said it was too early to judge. But the official said he had received information about an internal Taliban meeting at their headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, where leaders discussed whether to grant amnesty to some trained Afghan operatives. Taliban members had decided not to let them leave as they could cause trouble for the Taliban in the future.

That worries me if this turns into politics, he said. The official, like all interviewees on the subject, asked not to be identified for fear of Taliban retaliation against his relatives still inside Afghanistan. Former security police chief in southwestern Farah province Ghulam Sakhi Akbari was shot dead on the main Kabul-Kandahar highway on Friday, according to Facebook posts by activists. Some activists have blamed the Taliban, one wroteThey have not said anything to the Taliban so far. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputation and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, people who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they barred women and girls from taking most of the jobs or going to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. At least a dozen former Ghani provincial government officials have been arrested by the Taliban across the country, former government officials said. They mentioned three district police chiefs and three security officials in the southern province of Kandahar, two provincial police chiefs, a provincial governor and two heads of provincial intelligence departments, all of whom are known to have been arrested. It is not clear where the officials are being held or whether any legal proceedings have been instituted against them. In some cases, they have been reported missing by family members. In the case of three Kandahar district police chiefs, members of the public had demanded that the Taliban arrest the men, who have long been accused of human rights abuses, a resident said.

A group of political activists have raised concerns that some of their supporters are missing and fears that they will be kidnapped. An activist, Majeed Karar, who is known for his opposition to the Taliban, posted pictures of a district governor and a young Afghan poet, whom he said had been abducted and killed in recent days. Tha ai in a Twitter post that he was receiving messages from friends about more murders.

The Taliban have not confirmed the bans and have apparently blamed other people claiming to be Taliban for some violence in order to avoid international criticism. The day the Taliban captured three high-ranking commanders after a recent battle at Kandahars airport, citizens began gathering in a rage at the city stadium, awaiting a public execution. The spectacle, a hallmark of the Taliban regime in the 1990s, did not happen. So far, there has been no mass retaliation across the country, and the killings could prove to be cases of individual retaliation, Ms Gossman said. Human Rights Watch determined that 44 people were taken from their homes and executed in July in the town of Spin Boldak, the main border crossing with Pakistan from southern Afghanistan. Those killed were members of forces led by Abdul Raziq Achakzai, a CIA-trained operative against the Taliban who was widely accused of human rights abuses. The 44 had received amnesty letters from the Taliban, Ms Gossman said. Amnesty International reported that nine men, mostly local police officers, were massacred by Taliban members in July in central Ghazni province. Six were shot dead and three were tortured before being killed, the rights group said. A number of former government officials have complained that even after cooperating with the Taliban in handing over their weapons and vehicles, the Taliban have continued to harass them.

Bismillah Taban, head of the Interior Ministry police investigation unit under Mr Ghani, said his aide had handed over all equipment and weapons in his possession to the Taliban a day after they entered Kabul. But he said the Taliban were still looking for him. The Taliban arrested my former aide in Kabul, held him for five hours, tortured him to force him to reveal my hiding place, he said from an undisclosed location. I do not believe in their promise of a general amnesty. They killed one of my colleagues after taking over the government. They too will kill me if they find me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/29/world/asia/afghanistan-taliban-revenge-amnesty.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos