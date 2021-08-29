Iraq unites Middle East rivals in a bid to ease tensions

BAGHDAD Arab heads of state and senior officials from the region, including major enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, held a rare meeting Saturday at a conference hosted by Iraq. The meeting is aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and underlined the new role of Arab countries as mediators.

French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the meeting in Baghdad, hailing it as a major boost to Iraq and its leadership. The country had been largely shunned by Arab leaders in recent decades due to security concerns amid wars and internal unrest, with its airport frequently attacked by rockets by insurgents.

On Saturday, Iraqi leaders were ready at Baghdad International Airport to await arrivals on the red carpet. They included Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, King Jordans Abdullah and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. It was the first official visit to Iraq by the Emir of Qatar, whose countries’ ties with Saudi Arabia are also fraught with tensions. Relations have improved recently since a declaration was signed with the kingdom and other Gulf Arab states to ease a perennial rift.

Among the participants were the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry over regional supremacy has often resulted in deadly consequences in Iraq and other countries across the region, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iran with its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

It was not immediately clear whether the two ministers held a meeting in the suburbs. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hassan avoided asking if they did, saying only: These meetings actually started in Iraq and Baghdad, and these meetings are going on and will continue.

What we understood from both sides, or the parties, is a great and broad desire to achieve positive results to resolve the unresolved problems between the two countries, he added.

The summit in Baghdad sent a message of Arab solidarity with Iraq, which has been increasingly drawn into Iran’s orbit in recent years.

The summit marks the return of Iraq as a major player in the region, said political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari, who heads the Iraqi Center for Political Thought in Baghdad. Having rival parties sit at the same table is a significant step in that direction.

Iraqi special forces were deployed in Baghdad, particularly around the Green Zone, the seat of the Iraqi government where the meeting took place. Participants are expected to discuss a regional water crisis, the war in Yemen and a severe economic and political crisis in Lebanon that has pushed the country to the point of collapse.

Lebanon, which was without a functioning government last year, and Syria, which has been suspended from the Arab League since 2011, were not represented at the meeting.

Macron, whose country is hosting the meeting, described Saturday’s meeting as historic, pointing to Iraq’s return to stability after the devastating war against the Islamic State group, which was defeated in 2017.

Sunday’s meeting was a chance for Iraqi leaders to highlight their recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in regional crises and to re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.

Iraq, which has been the title of war and conflict for years, is awaiting leaders and representatives of the region today to affirm their support for Iraqi sovereignty and prosperity, said President Barham Salih.

Earlier this year, Iraq hosted several rounds of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, with mid-level officials discussing issues related to Yemen and Lebanon, according to Iraqi officials.

The talks, though significant, did not achieve any progress in the relationship given the deep tensions, historical rivalry and ongoing sporadic attacks on Saudi oil targets by the Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has demanded talks with Iran as the kingdom seeks to end its years-long war in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Tehran, meanwhile, seems to have calculated that a gradual easing with Riyadh, a longtime US ally, will work in its favor during renewed nuclear talks with Washington and world powers.

An Iraqi government official told the Associated Press that he expected Saudi and Iranian officials to hold talks on the sidelines of Saturday’s meeting. He said the aim was to create a political atmosphere for resolving unresolved issues.

Iraq’s message at the summit is that it stands at the same distance from all sides, the official said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to make official statements.

After decades of conflict, Iraq is seeking to regain a leading role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy and a determination among the countries’ top leaders to maintain good relations with Iran and the United States and its regional allies.

The Shiite-majority country lies on the border between Shiite Iran and the predominantly Sunni Arab world, led by Saudi Arabia, and has long been a theater of Saudi-Iranian rivalry for regional supremacy.

Karam reported from Beirut.