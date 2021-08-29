Bolsonaro says he will either be arrested, killed or win the next election in Brazil





“I have three options for my future: to be arrested, to be killed or to win,” Bolsonaro said Saturday in speeches at a meeting of evangelical leaders that were streamed on social media.

“I’m sure the first alternative, being arrested, will not happen. No one on Earth scares me. I’m aware I’m doing the right thing. I owe no one anything,” added Bolsonaro, i who was stabbed in the stomach during a 2018 campaign rally.

Bolsonaro was in the central Brazilian state of Goi. To meet with political leaders and businessmen to discuss national issues, such as the economy, pandemic situations and the prolonged drought in Brazil.

“We are also facing one of the biggest hydrological crises in Brazil, which will partly affect our agriculture and has affected energy production, but God willing, the rains in September, October, are coming,” he said. Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro also mentioned an indigenous protest taking place in the capital, claiming he did not understand the reasons for the demonstrations. “There are now about 5,000 people camped in Braslia. The vast majority, almost all, do not know what they are doing there,” Bolsonaro claimed. “They are people who have been gathered by the MST (Rural Land Workers’ Movements), people who have been gathered by Cimi (Indigenous Missionary Council, affiliated with the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil), indigenous people who are there protesting against no one I know what, “Bolsonaro added. The demonstrations come as the Brazilian Congress considers a bill that would restrict the rights of indigenous peoples to claim traditional lands, an issue that is also being considered by the Supreme Court. Human Rights Watch says the proposed law violates the rights of indigenous peoples under international law. A Datafolha poll from July 7 and 8 currently shows Bolsonaro, who has consistently raised doubts about the electoral system, more than 20 points behind his main rival, former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the first round of voting.

