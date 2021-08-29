New Zealand Covid Update: 83 new cases, with all but one in Auckland | New Zeland

Jacinda Ardern says she will not hesitate to impose tougher restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 from New Zealand, as the country reported 83 cases on Sunday, a new daily record for the blast.

All but one of the new cases were found in Auckland and the other in Wellington.

A total of 511 New Zealanders were infected in the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, first identified in the community on 17 August. The number in need of hospital treatment increased overnight from 25 to 34.

The Prime Minister called that jump very disturbing and the whole reason we have taken the actions we have.

We know Delta is more infectious, but we are seeing signs telling us it is more dangerous. We are seeing this in our hospital hospitalizations, Ardern said.