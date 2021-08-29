New Zealand Covid Update: 83 new cases, with all but one in Auckland | New Zeland

Connect with us

New Zealand Covid Update: 83 new cases, with all but one in Auckland

Jacinda Ardern says she will not hesitate to impose tougher restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 from New Zealand, as the country reported 83 cases on Sunday, a new daily record for the blast.

All but one of the new cases were found in Auckland and the other in Wellington.

A total of 511 New Zealanders were infected in the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, first identified in the community on 17 August. The number in need of hospital treatment increased overnight from 25 to 34.

The Prime Minister called that jump very disturbing and the whole reason we have taken the actions we have.

We know Delta is more infectious, but we are seeing signs telling us it is more dangerous. We are seeing this in our hospital hospitalizations, Ardern said.

New Zealand entered a national stalemate within hours of receiving the first positive case, which will continue for at least another week.

Ardern has warned that Auckland, the country’s largest city, is likely to be closed for at least another two weeks and possibly even longer.

During a one-hour conference in Wellington on Sunday, she suggested New Zealand’s efforts to execute its strategy of eliminating addicted Covid.

It’s more important than ever for people to follow the rules … they were really still at a critical juncture now, she said.

Ardern reported the last three quarters of cases were contacts of known cases and half were domestic cases.

The director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said the country should expect high numbers of cases in the coming days.

Ardern said her government was seeking more information on the spread of infections.

If we need to further strengthen our constraints, we will, ”she said.

We have a small number of jobs operating in the fourth level that have seen broadcasting within staff.

This may not be a problem with the rules, say, on the factory floor, but what is probably happening before and after shifts or even during break time. We were looking at all of this in more detail.

The new rules are likely to apply only to Auckland; blast center with 496 out of 511 cases.

Given the limited spread outside NZ’s largest city, all regions south of Auckland will move to the third level of restrictions allowing childcare, food for food and retail without contact from Wednesday.

The vaccination rate has risen dramatically during the blockade, with 78,000 other people receiving a vaccine on Saturday, meaning that almost 14% of the population has been stabbed since the outbreak began.

The increase has posed a supply problem, however, with health ministry data showing that around 400,000 doses were reduced in central warehouses enough to supply under one week at current tariffs.

Ardern said New Zealand would not end up with vaccines, but she said a new strategy was needed in light of the sudden increase.

It’s a very dynamic situation. It is not a matter of finishing, it is a matter of whether or not we are in a position where we should have a little less demand.

The New Zealanders had lived virtually free of viruses and without restraint until the August outbreak. So far, the country has registered just over 3,100 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 26 related deaths, according to the health ministry.

Having positive cases in our communities, along with the impact of blockages I know can be extremely worrying and this uncertainty can affect everyone’s mental health, Ardern said, announcing additional financial resources for mental health and encouraging people ask for help.

So it is okay to feel overwhelmed, to feel upset, or even to feel frustrated because this situation is often all of those things.

With Reuters and AAP

