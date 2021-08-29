Weighing the risks of COVID vaccines against the risk of COVID virus

As an emergency medicine practitioner at Michigan Thumb, Dr. Mark Hamed has seen hundreds of patients with COVID-19 but none with a bad reaction to a COVID vaccine.

Not one, said Hamed, who is also medical director for the public health departments in Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Tuscola, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties.

This parallels the experience of Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids: Countless patients with COVID complications and very few with vaccine complications.

There is simply no comparison at all, Sullivan said. We had as many as thousands of admissions (hospitals) for COVID-19, and maybe less than 10 admissions for some vaccine-related things (COVID), I think.

Dr Michael Zaroukian, a family doctor in the Lansing area specializing in immunology and affiliated with Sparrow Hospital, said he had not heard of any hospitalizations in Sparrow in connection with a COVID vaccine reaction.

It is extremely clear that the risk associated with getting COVID and the risk of death from COVID are large and obvious and a public health crisis, Zaroukian said. The number of cases of (serious) complications associated with COVID vaccination occur absolutely, but they are absolutely rare.

Safety concerns about COVID-19 vaccines are one of the main issues cited by those reluctant to get vaccinated, with some suggesting that vaccines are even more dangerous than COVID itself.

This is not confirmed at all by the data, experts say.

Last week alone, more than 7,000 Americans died from COVID and almost 95,000 are currently hospitalized for the virus. There are reports of COVID patients having overwhelmed emergency departments and intensive care units in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Meanwhile, 5.1 million doses of the vaccine were administered last week, with a news report of a death or serious vaccine-related complication.

To be sure, no vaccine is 100% safe, and this is true for COVID injections.

But the risk of complications from the virus is hundreds or thousands of times greater compared to serious complications from the vaccine, depending on one’s age and underlying health conditions.

As of Aug. 24, the United States had reported nearly 2.6 million hospitalizations in COVID and about 628,000 deaths. Respectively, this is about 7% and 1.7% of the nations 38 million cases confirmed with COVID.

This does not include people who have not been hospitalized for a long time with COVID, in which symptoms such as fatigue, headache, brain fog, and breathing problems persist for weeks or months after the initial infection. Prolonged COVID can also affect people who have had mild cases of COVID. It has been estimated that 10% to 30% of patients with COVID have prolonged symptoms.

By comparison, more than 200 million Americans have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Since December, the Federal Vaccine Side Event Reporting System or VAERS has received 27,440 hospitalization reports and 6,789 death reports involving people who have received the COVID vaccine, but these figures come with a big warning.

Vaccine providers are encouraged to report any clinically significant post-vaccination health problems, whether or not they believe the vaccine was the cause, says the VAERS website. Vaccine recipients can also self-report health issues.

This means that VAERS numbers include incomplete, inaccurate, random and unverified information, says the VAERS website. The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to draw conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or extent of vaccine-related problems.

The coincidence factor is especially important when, as is the case with the COVID vaccine, so many people are being vaccinated in a relatively short period of time.

As an example, about 2,400 Americans die each day from a heart attack or stroke. With 364 million doses of the vaccine administered so far, some people inevitably had fatal strokes or heart attacks right after receiving a COVID stroke. The challenge for VAERS officials is determining whether vaccines increase the probability of those deaths.

So federal officials have identified some serious vaccine-related health issues, but they also point out that these issues remain very, very rare. In fact, two of the issues of myocarditis in young people and blood clots in women are a much, much more common complication of the COVID virus versus the COVID vaccine.

Here is a look at the specifics:

Anaphylaxis : About two to five people per million may experience a serious allergic reaction to the vaccine. This reaction, called anaphylactic shock, is potentially life-threatening but curable, and is why people are asked to wait 15 minutes after receiving a vaccine.

myocardial : As of Aug. 11, federal officials have confirmed 762 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people 30 and under those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is an inflammation of the sac around the muscle. Men aged 12 to 17 are at higher risk, and the risk for them is estimated at 63 cases per million people, or about 0.006%. However, the COVID virus itself carries a much higher risk of myocarditis. In a recent study of the top 10 athletes who became infected with COVID, 2.8% of men developed myocarditis, which is more than 400 times the risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis.

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS): This potentially life-threatening blood clot issue has been linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To date, there have been 42 cases of TTS among the 13 million J&J shootings administered. Women under 50 are most affected. That said, potentially life-threatening blood clots are a common complication of COVID-19, and it is estimated that almost one-third of COVID patients in intensive care units develop thromboembolism.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome: VAERS has received 161 reports of Guillain-Barre Syndrome after the J&J vaccine. GBS is an autoimmune disorder that can cause muscle weakness and paralysis, even though most people recover. The U.S. has about 3,000 to 6,000 cases of GBS per year, and a small percentage of those are related to flu vaccines or other vaccines. Officials say they are monitoring GBS reports to determine if the COVID vaccine increases the risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. GBS can also be triggered by the COVID virus itself, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Seeing the vaccine as more dangerous than the virus itself is like people refusing to wear a seat belt because they heard of someone drowning in a car accident because they could not remove their seat belt, Zaroukian said. You can always come up with a story about the rare exception of where doing something that should keep you safe was in this case less safe.

He encourages people to look carefully at the numbers: The chances of serious illness from COVID may be, for most people, less than 10%, but it is a much, much greater possibility than having a severe reaction to vaccine.

Even for children who are at lower risk for severe COVID, the chances are overwhelming in favor of vaccination, said Dr Rosemary Olivero, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Spectrum Health.

The chance of a negative effect from getting the vaccine is extremely low, and the risk of a negative consequence of COVID-19 probably ranges anywhere from 3% to 10% for a child, which includes the risk of hospitalization; long COVID syndrome and / or multisystem inflammatory condition, a serious complication that can develop a month or more after a child has had COVID, she said.

While VAERS reports of deaths and hospitalizations overestimate the risks of the COVID vaccine, Hamed points out that even if one gets those figures at face value, the risks associated with the virus are far, far greater than the risks associated with the virus.

We know for sure that COVID kills people, with more than 600,000 deaths in the United States so far, Hamed said. His misinformation to say that VAERS has linked nearly 7,000 deaths to COVID. It is false. But even if it were true, it is much better than the deaths caused by COVID.

Read more at MLive.com:

Even if masks are not mandatory, parents should send their children to school wearing one, doctors say

7 things parents need to know about the risks of COVID for school children

COVID risks for fully vaccinated: What we know and what we do not know about Delta

More than 20% of recent COVID cases, hospitalizations have been among fully vaccinated Michigan

This does not mean that the vaccine is failing: Why vaccinated Michiganders make up an increasing number of COVID hospital admissions