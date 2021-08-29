Nurses drop annual conference on sexual harassment allegations | UK News





The Royal College of Nursing has said its annual conference will be held online only after serious allegations of sexual harassment. The union, which represents about 465,000 health workers, said that after independent legal advice, its elected council members had decided to turn this year’s meeting into a completely virtual event. The union says the decision was not taken lightly and was necessary to protect members. The RCN congress was to be held in Liverpool over three days next month. The union said as a matter of urgency it was undertaking a thorough review of all protection policies and procedures as part of our cultural change. He did not provide details on the allegations, but said he needed a zero-tolerance approach at all times. Carol Popplestone, chairwoman of the RCN Council, said: “We have acted quickly and taken a unanimous decision that protects all participants. We know that many members who planned to attend could not wait to be seen in person for the first time in two years. But this decision was made with the confidence of the members at the top of our minds. This is what we are here to protect at all costs. I am absolutely determined that Congress will still be his usual interesting mix of debates, events and speeches. Joining will practically not be an obstacle to this. Popplestone took over the governing body of RCN after complaints were made against its predecessor David Dawes. RCN said it was taking the complaint extremely seriously, adding: An independent external investigation will now take place and Dave Dawes has announced that he will voluntarily step down from his role as chairman of the RCN Council. It was not clear if the two investigations were related. RCN said it could not provide further details about the allegations at this point. A recent survey from the magazine Nursing Times and Unison was found sexual harassment was prevalent in the nursing profession. A survey of more than 2,000 male and female nurses found that six in 10 reported being sexually harassed at work, although only 27% of those who were bullied reported it. Nurses who said they had been bullied said the most common source was from patients 58% said they were targeted by a patient, 26% by medical colleagues, 24% by fellow nurses and 19% by patients’s family or friends. Only 28% of respondents thought that enough was being done in their workplace to protect them from sexual harassment. Josie Irwin, women officer at Unison, said NHS staff should be able to do their jobs without fear of unwanted attention, embarrassing remarks or feeling uncomfortable. The union would initially hold its congress in May, but, it was postponed after an increase in Covid cases. Its 2020 congress, scheduled to be held in June last year, was canceled due to the pandemic.

