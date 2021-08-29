The social media dilemma of the Taliban

But many of those platforms, including Facebook and its affiliate WhatsApp, have said they will crack down on accounts run by or promoting the Taliban. The Taliban’s efforts to oppose or circumvent restrictions on its Internet activities illustrate how dependent the militant group has become on Western technology and Internet companies widely, and highlights a possible reversal of the group’s rule decades ago when it shut down the Internet. completely.

“Overall, various social media platforms and messaging apps have played a vital role in the Taliban’s media strategy,” said Weeda Mehran, an Afghan lecturer and expert at the University of Exeter which focuses on propaganda by extremist groups.

Those platforms are now serving an important purpose for the Taliban as they regain control of Afghanistan. Much of the group’s focus so far has been on cultivating a more sanitized and rehabilitated image than the brutality that was last known when it was in power. And he sees platforms such as Facebook and Twitter as key to that effort both inside and outside the country, according to Safiya Ghori-Ahmad, a director at policy advising firm McLarty Associates and a former State Department adviser on Afghanistan.

“The Taliban are really trying to change their narrative and they are really trying to change the way they are seen,” she said. “And so I think you’re seeing that change now. A lot of it has to do with the huge use of smartphones and the fact that a lot of people in Afghanistan now have smartphones. … They’ve noticed that you can use these platform technologies to really spread your message “.

From imposing internet bans on avoiding them

The Taliban’s current approach to media and technology is in stark contrast to when it was in power in the 1990s and early 2000s. explaining the last move intended to “control all those things that are wrong, shameful, immoral and against Islam”,

Mehran says the Taliban’s online presence in its current form really began after they were ousted from power in 2001, when the militant group began posting videos and sharing messages online. Since then, she has enthusiastically embraced platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram, none of which existed during her last period in power.

As a result, instead of imposing bans online, the Taliban find themselves trying to capture them at least for now.

Although the US government and the global community are wondering to what extent they will recognize the militant group as the official government of Afghanistan, some Silicon Valley companies have taken matters into their own hands.

Facebook earlier this month reiterated its long-standing ban on the Taliban on all of its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, the latter it is said that closed a Taliban aid line in Kabul and several other Taliban accounts.

“The Taliban are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies,” a Facebook spokesman said. A WhatsApp spokesman declined to comment specifically on the helpline ban, but said it was “obliged to comply with US sanctions laws,” which include “banning accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts.” of the Taliban “.

YouTube said it would continue to “terminate” Taliban-run accounts. Twitter has not actively banned Taliban accounts, but a company spokesman said “its top priority is to keep people safe and we remain vigilant.”

“I think at the end of the day, [the Taliban] I do not want the internet to be banned. “I do not think they want YouTube to withdraw from the country, I do not think they want Google to withdraw, I do not think they want Facebook or Twitter to gather and leave,” Ghori-Ahmad said.

The relationship between the Taliban and technology platforms could be further complicated if the Taliban receive official recognition from the global diplomatic community, a designation that largely depends on what form the Afghan government now takes.

“If the Taliban allow an inclusive government, and they … being part of that government, then they basically, for lack of a better word, have gained their legitimacy in Afghanistan, because the other groups will be represented, “said Mehran. If that happens, it may be harder for Facebook and YouTube likes to justify keeping the militant group off the platform.

An uncertain future for online expression

The real test of the Taliban’s access to the internet may not be what the group says, but what it allows Afghan people to say.

There has already been a wave of controversy online, with videos of protests on the streets of Kabul and cONDITIONS in the Afghan capital being widely spread on social media. But if this opposition continues to grow, the Taliban may become more aggressive about curbing Internet access for people it hopes to govern.

“Looking ahead, the Taliban will certainly want to use technology for their PR and propaganda purposes. But now that it has taken over Afghanistan, it will most likely want to restrict access to social media to the Afghan population in its effort. to reduce access to information, “said Madiha Afzal, a member of the Brookings Institution’s foreign policy program. “Platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp will have to figure out how to deal with Taliban propaganda while still trying to ensure that Afghans maintain their access to these platforms if the Taliban try to restrict access.”

At the same time, the Taliban insist that online content must comply with Islamic law, which experts say could add to the challenges the platforms face in trying to stay afloat in the country. “I think it will be a really tricky and delicate balance for many of these tech companies who need to understand how to navigate that market,” Ghori-Ahmad said.

Beyond that, there is already widespread fear that the Taliban may use social media in a worse way to track down and track down Afghans who worked with the US government or military.

Facebook last week introduced a one-click tool for its Afghan users to log in to their profiles and is warning of pop-ups on Instagram in Afghanistan detailing how to protect someone’s account, said Nathaniel’s head of security policy Gleicher in one series of tweets With “We are working closely with our counterparts in industry, civil society and government to provide every support we can to help protect people,” Gleicher said.

Twitter is working with the Internet Archive to address users’ requests to remove old tweets and has offered the option of temporarily suspending accounts in the event that Afghan users are unable to use them to delete content. LinkedIn said it “has taken some temporary measures including restricting the visibility of links and helping members in the country understand how they can hide their profiles from the public.”

And although the Taliban have sought to project a more moderate image the days since it regained control, there is no guarantee it will last especially after US forces leave the country later this month. After that, it may only be a matter of time before Afghans begin to lose the ability to use social media to talk.

“If this is silenced by the Taliban, and if this is not achievable for them, then it should actually tell a lot of tech companies about the Taliban,” Mehran said. “… should be allowed to have a presence on those platforms.”