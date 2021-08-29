International
The social media dilemma of the Taliban
But many of those platforms, including Facebook and its affiliate WhatsApp, have said they will crack down on accounts run by or promoting the Taliban. The Taliban’s efforts to oppose or circumvent restrictions on its Internet activities illustrate how dependent the militant group has become on Western technology and Internet companies widely, and highlights a possible reversal of the group’s rule decades ago when it shut down the Internet. completely.
“Overall, various social media platforms and messaging apps have played a vital role in the Taliban’s media strategy,” said Weeda Mehran, an Afghan lecturer and expert at the University of Exeter which focuses on propaganda by extremist groups.
“The Taliban are really trying to change their narrative and they are really trying to change the way they are seen,” she said. “And so I think you’re seeing that change now. A lot of it has to do with the huge use of smartphones and the fact that a lot of people in Afghanistan now have smartphones. … They’ve noticed that you can use these platform technologies to really spread your message “.
From imposing internet bans on avoiding them
Mehran says the Taliban’s online presence in its current form really began after they were ousted from power in 2001, when the militant group began posting videos and sharing messages online. Since then, she has enthusiastically embraced platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram, none of which existed during her last period in power.
As a result, instead of imposing bans online, the Taliban find themselves trying to capture them at least for now.
“The Taliban are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies,” a Facebook spokesman said. A WhatsApp spokesman declined to comment specifically on the helpline ban, but said it was “obliged to comply with US sanctions laws,” which include “banning accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts.” of the Taliban “.
YouTube said it would continue to “terminate” Taliban-run accounts. Twitter has not actively banned Taliban accounts, but a company spokesman said “its top priority is to keep people safe and we remain vigilant.”
“I think at the end of the day, [the Taliban] I do not want the internet to be banned. “I do not think they want YouTube to withdraw from the country, I do not think they want Google to withdraw, I do not think they want Facebook or Twitter to gather and leave,” Ghori-Ahmad said.
The relationship between the Taliban and technology platforms could be further complicated if the Taliban receive official recognition from the global diplomatic community, a designation that largely depends on what form the Afghan government now takes.
“If the Taliban allow an inclusive government, and they … being part of that government, then they basically, for lack of a better word, have gained their legitimacy in Afghanistan, because the other groups will be represented, “said Mehran. If that happens, it may be harder for Facebook and YouTube likes to justify keeping the militant group off the platform.
An uncertain future for online expression
The real test of the Taliban’s access to the internet may not be what the group says, but what it allows Afghan people to say.
“Looking ahead, the Taliban will certainly want to use technology for their PR and propaganda purposes. But now that it has taken over Afghanistan, it will most likely want to restrict access to social media to the Afghan population in its effort. to reduce access to information, “said Madiha Afzal, a member of the Brookings Institution’s foreign policy program. “Platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp will have to figure out how to deal with Taliban propaganda while still trying to ensure that Afghans maintain their access to these platforms if the Taliban try to restrict access.”
At the same time, the Taliban insist that online content must comply with Islamic law, which experts say could add to the challenges the platforms face in trying to stay afloat in the country. “I think it will be a really tricky and delicate balance for many of these tech companies who need to understand how to navigate that market,” Ghori-Ahmad said.
Beyond that, there is already widespread fear that the Taliban may use social media in a worse way to track down and track down Afghans who worked with the US government or military.
Twitter is working with the Internet Archive to address users’ requests to remove old tweets and has offered the option of temporarily suspending accounts in the event that Afghan users are unable to use them to delete content. LinkedIn said it “has taken some temporary measures including restricting the visibility of links and helping members in the country understand how they can hide their profiles from the public.”
And although the Taliban have sought to project a more moderate image the days since it regained control, there is no guarantee it will last especially after US forces leave the country later this month. After that, it may only be a matter of time before Afghans begin to lose the ability to use social media to talk.
“If this is silenced by the Taliban, and if this is not achievable for them, then it should actually tell a lot of tech companies about the Taliban,” Mehran said. “… should be allowed to have a presence on those platforms.”
