Iraq hosted a regional conference on Saturday aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East, stressing the new role of Arab countries as mediators.

The participating heads of state were Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister.

Also present were the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry has often taken place in Iraq and other countries, including Yemen and Lebanon.

There was no indication of any direct meeting between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but Iraq said talks between the two countries, which began in April, were continuing.

Organizers of the Baghdad summit said they did not expect any diplomatic progress.

The fact that we managed to unite the rival countries at the same table and start the dialogue between them is important not only for them and us, but for the whole region, said Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The main player

France co-hosted the meeting, which discussed a potentially devastating regional water crisis, the war in Yemen and the dire economic and political situation in Lebanon that has pushed the country to the brink of collapse.

Analysts said the meeting was a chance for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to showcase his recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in regional crises and to re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.

Iraq seeks to play a unifying role in tackling the crises that rock the region, say sources close to al-Kadhimi.

The summit marks the return of Iraq as a major player in the region, said political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari, who heads the Iraqi Center for Political Thought in Baghdad. Having rival parties sit at the same table is a significant step in that direction.

Earlier this year, Iraq hosted several rounds of direct talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with mid-level officials discussing issues related to Yemen and Lebanon. The talks signaled a possible de-escalation after years of hostility that often spread to neighboring countries and at least one war still raging in Yemen.

The discussions, though significant, did not achieve any progress in the relationship given the deep tensions, historical rivalry and ongoing sporadic attacks on Saudi oil targets by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen.

However, there has been talk of the potential for Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Tehran, which was looted and closed after anger over the execution of a prominent Saudi Shiite cleric in early 2016.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister avoids a question whether his Iranian and Saudi counterparts met on the sidelines of the conference in Baghdad, saying only: These meetings actually started in Iraq, and in Baghdad, and these meetings are going on and will continue.

He added, “What we understood from both sides, or the parties, is a great and wide desire to achieve positive results to solve the unresolved problems between the two countries.”

The UAE and Kuwait meanwhile both confirmed that their foreign ministers met with their Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, but gave no further details.

Iranian officials have said they are more focused on the outcome of talks in Vienna with Western powers on Iran’s nuclear program and international sanctions. The meeting in Iraq focused only on Iraq and how countries in the region could work together to help Iraq, an Iranian official told Reuters news agency ahead of the summit in Baghdad.

ISIL is taking steps

Al Jazeera Mahmoud Abdelwahed said the leaders also discussed investment projects among the participants and addressed the political and security challenges facing Iraq, including the possible resurgence of ISIL (ISIS).

The stability of Iraq is the key to the stability of the whole region. That is how regional leaders who attended the Baghdad conference on Saturday concluded, he said.

Frances Macron, whose country is hosting the meeting, described Saturday’s meeting as historic and said it signaled Iraq’s return to stability after the devastating war against ISIL.

The French leader said his country would continue to deploy troops to Iraq to fight terrorism even if the US withdrew.

“No matter what choices Americans make, we will maintain our presence in Iraq to fight terrorism,” he said.

France was part of a US-led coalition created to fight militants of armed groups. Although Iraq declared ISIS territorially defeated in December 2017, it still holds dormant cells and continues to claim bloody attacks.

One of the deadliest attacks was the July blast at a crowded market in Baghdad, killing at least 30 people on the eve of a major Muslim holiday.

That same month, US President Joe Biden said his country’s combat operations in Iraq would end this year, but US soldiers would continue to train, advise and support the country’s military in the fight against ISIL.

Washington currently has 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq.

According to Colin Clarke, senior researcher at the Soufan Center, ISIL still has access to tens of millions of dollars and is likely to continue to rebuild its network throughout Iraq and Syria.

[Its] The main goal at the moment is for its associates to maintain momentum until it can sufficiently rebuild its core at the Levant, Clarke said.[ISIL] subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa and now Afghanistan will have the opportunity to take steps next year.

But Rasha al-Aqeedi, a senior analyst at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said coalition forces believed Iraqi security personnel could prevent another ISIL advance.

Maybe they are not ideal, but they are good enough for America to leave the country believing that Iraq will not live until 2014, she said.