World Cup Summary: Semi-final matches are determined





Switzerland pulls back against Russia The quarter-final match started with as much drama as you could ask for, as Switzerland would beat Russia 3-2 in extra time-despite dragging on 3-2 in the third period. Russia would start scoring early after Yelizaveta Rodnova scored at 1:18 in the first period. Ilona Markova will extend the team’s lead at 8:32 for what seemed to be the changer in most of the competition. The Russians would keep up the pressure to make it a 3-0 game, but Saskia Mauer did a good job closing the door on Switzerland. In the third, Switzerland would struggle with Evelina Russell’s goal at 49:30 to resume the comeback. The door for the Swiss to tie this will be fully opened after Russia’s Landysh Falyakhova received a late game penalty. At 57:44, Switzerland’s push to send the game into extra time would be complete as Phoebe Staenz’s goal for power play would make it a 2-2 game. Russia began to despair, but unfortunately for them, it was not enough. Laura Zimmerman would score at 65:29 to complete things for Switzerland, taking them to the final four and the medal race. The Americans dominate against Japan The US showed once again why they are one of the favorites with the strong 10-2 victory over Japan. The Americans would start early as Alex Carpenter would score at 3:10. Just 31 seconds later, Hilary Knight would strike to give the US a 2-0 lead early. Japan would have an answer thanks to Akane Shiga at 10:58 – Japan’s first goal against the US in the history of the Women’s World Cup. Offensive production in the first would be far from over for the US as they would concede three more goals courtesy of Grace Zumwinkle, Carpenter and Megan Keller. Akane Shiga would score her second goal in the game for Japan to reduce the deficit to 5-2 to end a first period with seven goals, but this was the last time Japan would manage to celebrate. Brianna Decker and Caroline Harvey scored 7-2 in the second period and Zumwinkle, Knight and Dani Cameranesi would score in the final stanza to complete the tournament’s biggest American win. Canada has no problem winning against Germany Canada’s dominance over Germany was never in doubt, with the highly favored team winning 7-0 to advance to the next round. Just over a minute into the first period, Ashton Bell would score her first tournament goal in 1:29. Two minutes later, Natalie Spooner could beat Franziska Albl to double the score and Brianne Jenner ended the period at 3-0. In the second, Spooner would add the second of the game at 28:01, while Marie-Phillip Poulin scored a little later to make it 5-0. Melodie Daoust and Sarah Fillier added goals in the third to close things off. Finland continues to defeat the Czech Republic After a tough preliminary round for the silver medal winners, Finland would have a tough 1-0 win against the Czech Republic to move on. Sanni Vanhanen was the sole goal scorer at 35:01, with Anni Keisala awaiting closing. —– Three Stars: 1) Saskia Maurer, G (SUI): Her performance with 28 receptions kept the Swiss in this game as ROC continued to put pressure to increase their 2-0 lead. 2) Melodie Daoust, F (MUND): Daoust had one goal and two assists in a strong showing for the striker. 3) Hilary Knight, F (USA): A three-point night for Knight in a game in which she overtook Cammi Granato for more points than an American player in the world. —– Semifinal Schedule (Monday, August 29) USA v. Finland – 3:00 pm ET

Canada v. Switzerland – 7:00 pm ET

