Singapore vaccinates 80 percent of population against COVID-19 | News of the coronavirus pandemic





With 80 percent of its people fully inoculated against COVID-19, Singapore is now the most vaccinated country in the world, according to Reuters.

Singapore has fully vaccinated 80 percent of its 5.7 million people against COVID-19, according to officials, becoming the most vaccinated country in the world and setting the stage for further easing of curbs. We have overcome another milestone, where 80% of our population has taken the full two-dose regimen, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Sunday. It means Singapore has taken another step forward to make itself more resilient to COVID-19. That gives the small town-state the world’s highest rate of full vaccinations, according to a Reuters news agency tracker. Other countries with high vaccination rates include the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Chile, which have fully vaccinated more than 70 percent of their population. Singapore, which launched its vaccination campaign in January, relied heavily on vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Visitors in masks walk to Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination with Marina Bay Sands in the background [File: Annabelle Liang/AP] Earlier in August, Ong said that if Singapore can continue to control the number of cases and serious illnesses and our healthcare capacity is not too extended, then the country will further open up its economy and allow resumption of social activities and travel without quarantine Me Our lives will be more normal, (and our living) will be better protected, he said. Ong, along with two other ministers, describes what normal new would look like in an article in the Straits Times in June. They said big rallies such as the New Year Counting will resume and businesses will have assurance that their operations will not be interrupted. Singaporeans will also be allowed to travel again, at least to countries that have also been tested for the virus. We will recognize each other vaccination certificates. Passengers, especially those vaccinated, can be tested before departure and exempted from quarantine with a negative test upon arrival, they said. Singapore reported 113 new infections on Saturday, according to Channel News Asia. The country has recorded a total of 67,171 cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.

