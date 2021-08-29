International
Taliban invasion a blow to Indian interests in Afghanistan Taliban News
The return of the Taliban to power two weeks ago has caused a major diplomatic failure for India, with the South Asian giant now one of the regions most disadvantaged players, analysts say.
Within weeks, the Taliban invaded the country in a stunning military purge as US-led foreign forces were leaving after 20 years ending the country’s longest war abroad.
President Ashraf Ghani, with whom New Delhi had established a close relationship, fled the country as the Taliban besieged the capital, Kabul.
The sudden collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul on August 15 sparked an unprecedented exodus of diplomats, foreign aid workers and Afghans who worked for Western countries and feared retaliation from the Taliban.
India was among the nations that closed their missions in Afghanistan and brought back their staff and citizens. It is still trying to evacuate some citizens left behind in chaotic conditions at Kabul airport.
India, under Operation Devi Shakti, has already evacuated more than 800 people from Afghanistan after Kabul was captured by the Taliban.
On Thursday, it could evacuate only 24 of its citizens along with 11 Nepalese nationals on a military plane no more than the 180 it had planned as the others could not get to the airport to board the plane.
India’s investments in Afghanistan
New Delhi invested $ 3 billion in development projects, provided scholarships for Afghan students, and helped build the $ 90 million parliament building, gaining great goodwill in the $ 38 million country.
Last year, during the Afghanistan 2020 Conference, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said no part of Afghanistan was unaffected by the over 400 projects India had undertaken in all 34 provinces of the country.
Bilateral trade between the two countries had grown significantly over the years and reached $ 1.5 billion in 2019-2020.
India, which views the Taliban as a representative of its archived Pakistan, had maintained close ties with the Northern Alliance, which defeated the Afghan militant group in 2001 with the help of US-led NATO forces.
India has transformed from Kabul’s closest regional partner to one of the regions with the most disadvantaged players in an Afghan context, said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the US-based Wilson Center.
Echoing similar sentiments, Happymon Jacob of New Delhi University Jawaharlal Nehru said: “I think India seems to be out of the game in Afghanistan.
He told Al Jazeera in the last 20 years India has played a positive role in Afghanistan, but currently Indian diplomacy was almost non-existent in the country and its shares have dropped dramatically.
Too late to reach the Taliban
Some foreign policy mandarins have noted that India was too late to reach out to the Taliban to secure its interests, as reports emerged that Indian officials met with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, in June. The Taliban established a political office in Doha in 2013.
Kugelman said two factors went against New Delhi: India’s reluctance to reach out to the Taliban until it was too late, and an unfortunate Afghan reconciliation process with a deep Pakistani footprint, because of its ties to the Taliban.
The Afghan reconciliation process was the result of an agreement between the Taliban and the US signed in February 2020.
One deprived India of potential power, and the other put New Delhi at a geopolitical disadvantage, Kugelman told Al Jazeera.
India has been wary of the Taliban, given its proximity to Pakistani military spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), while Islamabad has accused New Delhi of using Afghan land to carry out terrorist activities.
The Taliban invasion dealt a bodily blow to India ‘s strategic interests, Kugelman said.
Afghanistan will now have a pro-Pakistani government, and this will give Pakistan and India other key rivals, Pakistan’s close friend of China an opportunity to play more of a role in Afghanistan.
There will also be security risks, as Taliban control will incite regional militants, including anti-Indian terrorist groups.
Wait and see
During his first term in power, from 1996-2001, the Taliban faced international isolation after being recognized by only three countries Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
But things seem to be different this time as regional powers like China, Russia and Iran have shown they can work with the Taliban to secure their interests.
Former Indian Foreign Minister Kunwar Natwar Singh, in an interview last week, suggested that New Delhi should establish diplomatic ties with the Taliban if it functions as a responsible government.
But India’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, Gautam Mukhopadhaya, said the situation was still evolving and nothing had crystallized yet.
We do not yet have a transitional administration [in Afghanistan], he told Al Jazeera, adding that the Western-backed Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is still the country’s well-known government at the United Nations.
I think for now we have to wait and see.
Kugelman, however, said India’s only option in Afghanistan is to try to contact the Taliban again, an unpopular choice.
At the very least, establishing informal ties with the Taliban government would put New Delhi in a stronger position to ensure that its assets and investments in Afghanistan are not jeopardized, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/29/what-does-the-talibans-takeover-of-afghanistan-mean-for-india
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]