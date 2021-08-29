Taliban invasion a blow to Indian interests in Afghanistan Taliban News

The return of the Taliban to power two weeks ago has caused a major diplomatic failure for India, with the South Asian giant now one of the regions most disadvantaged players, analysts say.

Within weeks, the Taliban invaded the country in a stunning military purge as US-led foreign forces were leaving after 20 years ending the country’s longest war abroad.

President Ashraf Ghani, with whom New Delhi had established a close relationship, fled the country as the Taliban besieged the capital, Kabul.

The sudden collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul on August 15 sparked an unprecedented exodus of diplomats, foreign aid workers and Afghans who worked for Western countries and feared retaliation from the Taliban.

India was among the nations that closed their missions in Afghanistan and brought back their staff and citizens. It is still trying to evacuate some citizens left behind in chaotic conditions at Kabul airport.

India, under Operation Devi Shakti, has already evacuated more than 800 people from Afghanistan after Kabul was captured by the Taliban.

On Thursday, it could evacuate only 24 of its citizens along with 11 Nepalese nationals on a military plane no more than the 180 it had planned as the others could not get to the airport to board the plane.

India’s investments in Afghanistan

New Delhi invested $ 3 billion in development projects, provided scholarships for Afghan students, and helped build the $ 90 million parliament building, gaining great goodwill in the $ 38 million country.

Last year, during the Afghanistan 2020 Conference, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said no part of Afghanistan was unaffected by the over 400 projects India had undertaken in all 34 provinces of the country.

Officials from Indian mission in Afghanistan evacuate Indian civilians after landing in Jamnagar, India, August 17 [Reuters]

Bilateral trade between the two countries had grown significantly over the years and reached $ 1.5 billion in 2019-2020.

India, which views the Taliban as a representative of its archived Pakistan, had maintained close ties with the Northern Alliance, which defeated the Afghan militant group in 2001 with the help of US-led NATO forces.

India has transformed from Kabul’s closest regional partner to one of the regions with the most disadvantaged players in an Afghan context, said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the US-based Wilson Center.

Echoing similar sentiments, Happymon Jacob of New Delhi University Jawaharlal Nehru said: “I think India seems to be out of the game in Afghanistan.

He told Al Jazeera in the last 20 years India has played a positive role in Afghanistan, but currently Indian diplomacy was almost non-existent in the country and its shares have dropped dramatically.

Too late to reach the Taliban

Some foreign policy mandarins have noted that India was too late to reach out to the Taliban to secure its interests, as reports emerged that Indian officials met with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, in June. The Taliban established a political office in Doha in 2013.

Kugelman said two factors went against New Delhi: India’s reluctance to reach out to the Taliban until it was too late, and an unfortunate Afghan reconciliation process with a deep Pakistani footprint, because of its ties to the Taliban.

India helped build the Afghan parliament building at a cost of $ 90 million [File: Reuters]

The Afghan reconciliation process was the result of an agreement between the Taliban and the US signed in February 2020.

One deprived India of potential power, and the other put New Delhi at a geopolitical disadvantage, Kugelman told Al Jazeera.

India has been wary of the Taliban, given its proximity to Pakistani military spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), while Islamabad has accused New Delhi of using Afghan land to carry out terrorist activities.

The Taliban invasion dealt a bodily blow to India ‘s strategic interests, Kugelman said.

Afghanistan will now have a pro-Pakistani government, and this will give Pakistan and India other key rivals, Pakistan’s close friend of China an opportunity to play more of a role in Afghanistan.

There will also be security risks, as Taliban control will incite regional militants, including anti-Indian terrorist groups.

Wait and see

During his first term in power, from 1996-2001, the Taliban faced international isolation after being recognized by only three countries Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

But things seem to be different this time as regional powers like China, Russia and Iran have shown they can work with the Taliban to secure their interests.

President Ashraf Ghani, right, with whom New Delhi established a close relationship, fled the country as the Taliban besieged Kabul [File: Reuters]

Former Indian Foreign Minister Kunwar Natwar Singh, in an interview last week, suggested that New Delhi should establish diplomatic ties with the Taliban if it functions as a responsible government.

But India’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, Gautam Mukhopadhaya, said the situation was still evolving and nothing had crystallized yet.

We do not yet have a transitional administration [in Afghanistan], he told Al Jazeera, adding that the Western-backed Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is still the country’s well-known government at the United Nations.

I think for now we have to wait and see.

Kugelman, however, said India’s only option in Afghanistan is to try to contact the Taliban again, an unpopular choice.

At the very least, establishing informal ties with the Taliban government would put New Delhi in a stronger position to ensure that its assets and investments in Afghanistan are not jeopardized, he said.

India, which views the Taliban as a representative of its Pakistan, was close to the outgoing government [File: Reuters]