US warns of a specific threat, Biden says attack most likely | World News





The US State Department has told Americans still in Afghanistan to leave the area around Kabul airport immediately, citing a specific, credible threat, after President Joe Biden said his military commanders had warned that an attack was likely occur in the next 36 hours. with These special warnings and warnings came just days before the United States plans to complete its evacuation process and complete withdrawal of its troops. Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul Airport (Hamid Karzai International Airport), including the South Gate (Airport District), the new Ministry of Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol Station in the northwest side of the airport should be evacuated immediately from the airport area, the US embassy in Kabul said in a security alert on Saturday. The State Department estimates that at least 500 Americans remain in Afghanistan who want to evacuate. The US embassy in Kabul has been working outside the airport and, the Washington Post reported, President Biden is planning to withdraw the ambassador and diplomatic staff by Tuesday despite the Taliban’s desire for the US to maintain its diplomatic mission. However, a final decision on the future US presence has not yet been made. Earlier Saturday, President Biden had also warned of an imminent attack. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is very likely in the next 24-36 hours,” he said in a statement. I instructed them to take every possible measure to give priority to the defense of the force and made sure that they had all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground. The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous and the threat of terrorist attacks at the airport remains high, Biden added. The U.S. had issued similar warnings ahead of the Kabul airport bombing last Thursday that killed more than 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K), a branch of the Islamic State, had claimed responsibility for the attack. At the behest of Biden, who has vowed to find the perpetrators of the attack in Kabul, the U.S. military killed two ISIS-K planners and facilitators in a drone strike in Nangarhar, an Afghan province on the border with Pakistan. An employee was injured. They were not identified. I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have that, Biden said in the same statement with the likelihood of another attack in 36 hours. This strike was not the last. We will continue to shoot every person involved in that horrific attack and make them pay. The US president also said he was determined to continue the evacuation process despite the treacherous situation in Kabul. The United States deported another 6,800 people Friday, he said, including hundreds of Americans. And today, he added, we discussed ongoing preparations to help people continue to leave Afghanistan after our military departure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-warns-of-specific-threat-biden-says-attack-highly-likely-101630211798957.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos