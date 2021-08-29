Global Health News Review – August 2021





NIH unveils its strategic plan 2021-2025 The new NIH five-year strategic plan includes an emphasis on minority health inequalities and lifelong research and data science. The plan also supports the continuation and strengthening of global partnerships such as the Partnership Initiative for Health-Vocational Education, AFREHealth and the Global Alliance for Chronic Diseases. Comments on women’s health are required In preparation for an upcoming conference on women’s health, the NIH is inviting comments to help identify gaps and research pitfalls associated in clinical practice. The introduction will be used to inform the discussion and to help shape the direction and purpose of the meeting. The deadline is September 15, 2021. UC launches new global health magazine UC Press is developing a new publication to showcase the latest research dedicated to improving health outcomes worldwide, with a particular focus on studies conducted by scientists in low- and middle-income countries. Online newspaper with open access, Advances in Global Health, will be edited by Fogarty grant recipient Dr. Craig R. Cohen. WHO suggests ethical principles for AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds great promise for improving the delivery of healthcare and medicine worldwide, but only if ethics and human rights are put at the center of its design, deployment and use, according to new guidelines. WHO. The report examines the ethical and governance issues raised by the AI. The WHO says the jump is a growing threat A new WHO tobacco control report reveals that many countries are making progress in the fight against tobacco, but e-cigarettes and related products pose a new health threat. The study estimates that there are about 1 billion smokers globally, about 80% of whom live in low- and middle-income countries. Tobacco is responsible for the deaths of 8 million people a year, including 1 million from second-hand smoke. To view Adobe PDF files,

