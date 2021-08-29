With foreign troops missing, here is what the Taliban said about the ‘new cabinet’ in Afghanistan | World News





Most countries, except the United States, have said they have completed their evacuation mission in Afghanistan by now, while the US is also expected to withdraw the last troops from Kabul airport by Wednesday morning. The Taliban, in the absence of foreign troops in the war-torn country, have now said they are preparing a new cabinet to govern land damaged by decades of conflict. Although the exact timing of the formation of the new cabinet remains unclear, there have been conflicting reports on an announcement the Taliban are seeking to make in this regard, soon. Read also | Latest British troops leave Kabul, Boris Johnson hails “heroic” evacuation attempt Reuters news agency initially quoted Zabuhullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s top spokesman, as saying the announcement would be made next week, but he later “clarified” in an audio message that the group was seeking to confirm the composition of the new cabinet. in a week or two. ” On Saturday, Mujahid once again informed Reuters that the new cabinet was in place and the relevant announcement would be made soon. The Taliban have so far appointed governors and police chiefs in all but one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, he said. It is still unclear what this new repeat of the caliphate will look like, but experts are skeptical about the Taliban’s commitment to avoid repeating their rule of the 1990s when Afghanistan fell into a pariah state, the economy was in decline and the oppression was in a bad state. of all times, while discontent spread throughout the nation. Even Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has admitted that the group did not anticipate taking control of the country so quickly, and political observers say the militants have not yet decided on the exact terms of who will rule and how. “… they should announce a government when the Americans leave, but it really takes a long time and has the potential to get out of control,” cites a report by The Guardian Ashley Johnson, co-director of the Center for the Study of Armed Groups in The Overseas Development Institute in London, as they say. Read also | The Taliban return, but the war is not over. Get to know the groups vying for control of Afghanistan The Taliban have passed previous investigations into whether any women would be included in the new cabinet. When Reuters asked the group this question, its spokesman Mujahid said it would be a matter for the leadership to decide and he could not predict what their decision would be. Moreover, there is the issue of getting the economy back on track as well. Destroyed by four decades of war, the country’s financial system now also faces the loss of billions of dollars in foreign aid. The currency is falling as food prices rise, leading to extreme economic hardship and growing frustration in Kabul. Banks and financial institutions in the Afghan capital are still reportedly closed, even more than two weeks after the city fell to the Taliban. On Saturday, a statement from the Taliban said the banks were ordered to reopen with a weekly limit on withdrawals of $ 200 or 20,000 afghanis. Mujahid also said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of health and public education and the central bank. “Afghanistan’s decline against foreign currency is temporary,” he insisted, adding that it would return to normal once the new system of government began to function.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/with-foreign-troops-all-but-gone-here-s-what-taliban-said-about-new-cabinet-in-afghanistan-101630197867096.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos