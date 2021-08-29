International
Economic aid is Canada’s power against the Taliban: Garneau
Canada will use economic aid as a lever to help ensure the safe passage of those hoping to leave Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Marc Garneausaidas announced on Sunday in an agreement with the Taliban.
“We are working through various channels, along with many other countries, to talk to the Taliban and get them to agree on a very basic demand, which is for all Afghans who want to leave the country should be able to do that, “Garneau told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton in an interview onRosemary Barton LiveSunday.
Minutes after that interview, a joint statement by 98 countries, including Canada, said an agreement had been reached with the Taliban to ensure that departures from the country could continue.
“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan national with a travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed safely and regularly to the points of departure and travel abroad,” the statement said.
The statement noted that the countries “have clear expectations and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries”, but the departures would be based on keeping the Taliban in that agreement. The statement did not include any mention of the consequences of breaking the agreement.
LOOK | Foreign Minister Marc Garneau discusses Canadian action in Afghanistan
Asked earlier Sunday how Canada could exert influence over the group, which the country considers a terrorist entity to ensure safe passage, Garneausaid said it was “largely economic”, citing recently announced humanitarian aid. already committed to Afghanistan.
“There is all kinds of influence regarding the Taliban, who are now facing the fact that they are in charge and they will have to make the country work,” Garneau said.
Garneau said Canada is not in direct contact with the group that now controls Afghanistan, but is working through allies like the United States and France.
There are still thousands of people with ties to Canada, including citizens and permanent residents, still in Afghanistan, Garneau said, though he did not give exact figures.
Canadian evacuation missions from Kabul airport ended on Thursday, and US President Joe Biden said he would stick to his August 31 deadline for completing US operations.
CBC News learned Sunday that more people destined for Canada have been able to leave Afghanistan since Friday, according to an unauthorized government source to speak publicly about the issue. Two planes originating from third countries carrying people from Afghanistan landed in Toronto by the end of Sunday.
LOOK | Afghan translator her family flees Afghanistan
Current situation “very volatile”: Garneau
Garneau said Canada is working with regional partners to help ease the way to Canada for those who may be able to leave Afghanistan for neighboring third countries, such as Pakistan.
The government has told those hoping to leave Afghanistan and travel to Canada to stay in the country and not try to reach Kabul airport.
In an interview that aired Saturday on CBC’sHouse,a man working as a contractor with Canada in Kandahar said it was unsafe to stay in the country.
CBC News: Home14:47Left behind in Afghanistan
“So at the moment, we’re telling people because of the very volatile nature of the current situation … to stay in place for now,” Garneau said on Saturday.
“We are asking people to stay calm and we will take them out and be there to help them.”
Noise in the campaign
The situation in Afghanistan has cast a shadow over a federal election campaign in Canada, with opposition parties criticizing the Liberal Party for calling elections during the period in which the Taliban were taking control of the country. Taliban forces entered Kabul on August 15, the same day federal elections were called.
As international negotiations continue between the other parties, “we have a prime minister and foreign minister who are on the campaign trail in the elections they started. So leadership is lacking in that,” Conservative candidate Michael Barrett said on Sunday.
LOOK | Opposition candidates for addressing the crisis in Afghanistan by the government
Asked me Houseif the ensuing crisis would have affected Canada’s reputation abroad, Garneau replied: “I do not think this does anything to our reputation abroad, because I can tell you that all the resources that are needed, regardless of whether we are in elections or not, are being applied in this very urgent situation “. Garneau said the relevant ministers are “fully focused” on the crisis.
Speaking on SundayRosemary Barton Live, Garneau acknowledged some criticism of the government’s handling of the situation but said the speed with which the Taliban took control had surprised Canada and other countries trying to evacuate people.
“Even the Taliban, I think, were surprised at how quickly they invaded the country and how quickly the Afghan army essentially folded.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/taliban-leverage-canada-1.6157430
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]