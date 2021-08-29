Economic aid is Canada’s power against the Taliban: Garneau

Canada will use economic aid as a lever to help ensure the safe passage of those hoping to leave Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Marc Garneausaidas announced on Sunday in an agreement with the Taliban.

“We are working through various channels, along with many other countries, to talk to the Taliban and get them to agree on a very basic demand, which is for all Afghans who want to leave the country should be able to do that, “Garneau told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton in an interview onRosemary Barton LiveSunday.

Minutes after that interview, a joint statement by 98 countries, including Canada, said an agreement had been reached with the Taliban to ensure that departures from the country could continue.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan national with a travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed safely and regularly to the points of departure and travel abroad,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the countries “have clear expectations and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries”, but the departures would be based on keeping the Taliban in that agreement. The statement did not include any mention of the consequences of breaking the agreement.

LOOK | Foreign Minister Marc Garneau discusses Canadian action in Afghanistan

The Secretary of State defends Canada’s response to Afghanistan Foreign Minister Marc Garneau told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton Canada was surprised by how quickly the Taliban were able to retake Afghanistan, but defended airlift efforts that rescued more than 3,700 people from Kabul. although many others were left behind. 7:49

Asked earlier Sunday how Canada could exert influence over the group, which the country considers a terrorist entity to ensure safe passage, Garneausaid said it was “largely economic”, citing recently announced humanitarian aid. already committed to Afghanistan.

“There is all kinds of influence regarding the Taliban, who are now facing the fact that they are in charge and they will have to make the country work,” Garneau said.

Garneau said Canada is not in direct contact with the group that now controls Afghanistan, but is working through allies like the United States and France.

There are still thousands of people with ties to Canada, including citizens and permanent residents, still in Afghanistan, Garneau said, though he did not give exact figures.

Canadian evacuation missions from Kabul airport ended on Thursday, and US President Joe Biden said he would stick to his August 31 deadline for completing US operations.

CBC News learned Sunday that more people destined for Canada have been able to leave Afghanistan since Friday, according to an unauthorized government source to speak publicly about the issue. Two planes originating from third countries carrying people from Afghanistan landed in Toronto by the end of Sunday.

LOOK | Afghan translator her family flees Afghanistan

Former Afghan translator says rescued family “suffered” to reach safe place Maryam Sahar, a former Afghan translator with the Canadian military, tells CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton that she is extremely happy that her family left Afghanistan, but deeply concerned about the remaining translators. 7:30

Current situation “very volatile”: Garneau

Garneau said Canada is working with regional partners to help ease the way to Canada for those who may be able to leave Afghanistan for neighboring third countries, such as Pakistan.

The government has told those hoping to leave Afghanistan and travel to Canada to stay in the country and not try to reach Kabul airport.

In an interview that aired Saturday on CBC’sHouse,a man working as a contractor with Canada in Kandahar said it was unsafe to stay in the country.

CBC News: Home14:47Left behind in Afghanistan The room speaks with a former CAF contractor stranded in Afghanistan; Foreign Minister Marc Garneau answers some difficult questions about how we got here and what is happening now. 14:47

“So at the moment, we’re telling people because of the very volatile nature of the current situation … to stay in place for now,” Garneau said on Saturday.

“We are asking people to stay calm and we will take them out and be there to help them.”

Noise in the campaign

The situation in Afghanistan has cast a shadow over a federal election campaign in Canada, with opposition parties criticizing the Liberal Party for calling elections during the period in which the Taliban were taking control of the country. Taliban forces entered Kabul on August 15, the same day federal elections were called.

As international negotiations continue between the other parties, “we have a prime minister and foreign minister who are on the campaign trail in the elections they started. So leadership is lacking in that,” Conservative candidate Michael Barrett said on Sunday.

LOOK | Opposition candidates for addressing the crisis in Afghanistan by the government

Opposition candidates criticize Canada’s response to Afghanistan Conservative candidate Michael Barrett and NDP candidate Heather McPherson discuss how their parties might have reacted differently to Canada’s evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. 5:58

Asked me Houseif the ensuing crisis would have affected Canada’s reputation abroad, Garneau replied: “I do not think this does anything to our reputation abroad, because I can tell you that all the resources that are needed, regardless of whether we are in elections or not, are being applied in this very urgent situation “. Garneau said the relevant ministers are “fully focused” on the crisis.

Speaking on SundayRosemary Barton Live, Garneau acknowledged some criticism of the government’s handling of the situation but said the speed with which the Taliban took control had surprised Canada and other countries trying to evacuate people.

“Even the Taliban, I think, were surprised at how quickly they invaded the country and how quickly the Afghan army essentially folded.”