Australia today recorded a record 1,323 local Covid-19 cases as the debate continues over whether the country should start living with the virus in the community, as it was initially successful in suppressing the coronavirus.

Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), the epicenter of the country’s Delta-fed blast, reported 1,218 cases as authorities there decided to ease restrictions a bit after nine weeks of closure.

The blockade is scheduled to last until the end of September.

NSW State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian vowed to reopen the state after 70% of those aged 16 and over were vaccinated.

“Regardless of what the case numbers are doing (…) double the 70% dose in NSW means freedom for those who are vaccinated,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Today she said the state has reached the halfway point to reach the target.

In Victoria, the country’s second most populous state which is in its sixth blockade since the pandemic began, had 92 new infections, the highest in nearly a year.

Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said his state blockade, which would end on Thursday, would be extended, but did not say how long.

“We see a lot of cases today that we seriously consider opening later this week,” Andrews said.

The Australian Capital Territory, home to the national capital Canberra, had 13 new cases.

Australia performed much better than most developed countries, posting just over 50,100 Covid-19-related cases and 999 deaths.

Since the national government closed international borders at the start of the pandemic, the six states and its two territories have used various combinations of state border closures, blockades and strict social distancing measures to combat Covid-19.

But the national government now insists that the zero-Covid strategy, which had been successful in suppressing previous explosions, is unrealistic as the highly contagious Delta variant reached its shores and is detrimental to the economy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on states to reopen their borders once a vaccination target of 70% of those aged 16 and over is reached, but virus-free states of Queensland and Western Australia have hinted that they cannot follow through.

Nationwide only 33.7% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated, although in recent weeks Australia has been in the race to vaccinate its population. At current rates, 80% can be vaccinated by mid-November.

New Zealand reports 83 local Covid-19 cases

New Zealand has reported 83 cases won instead of the Delta variant, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying some changes in how the blast is managed could be announced tomorrow.

Ardern on Friday extended the block for the country of 5.1 million until midnight on Tuesday, after which restrictions had to be eased slightly.

However, Auckland, which is the epicenter of the blast, had to stay closed for longer.

Ardern said her government was seeking more information on the spread of infections.

“If we have to further strengthen our restrictions, we will do it,” she told a news conference.

Of today’s cases, 82 were reported in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, and the other was in the capital, Wellington.

The New Zealanders had lived virtually free of viruses and without restraint until the August outbreak. So far, the country has registered just over 3,100 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 26 related deaths, according to the health ministry.

Of the current community cases, 34 people were in hospital and two of them in intensive care. There are 511 active community cases, with 496 of them in Auckland.

“Having positive cases in our communities, along with the impact of blockages I know can be extremely worrying and this uncertainty can affect everyone’s mental health,” Ms. Ardern said, announcing additional financial resources for mental health and encouraging people to seek help.

“So it’s good to feel overwhelmed, to feel upset, or even to feel frustrated because this situation is often all of those things.”