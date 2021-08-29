With great sadness the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces the death of former IOC President Count Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old.

Rogge was the eighth President of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he became Honorary President.

He was married to Anne, and left a son, a daughter and two grandchildren.

Rogge was an orthopedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine.

A lifelong sports fan and successful athlete, Rogge was a Belgian rugby champion and represented his place on the national team. He was a Belgian national champion 16 times and a world sailing champion. He also competed in navigation in three editions of the Olympic Games, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, in the Finnish class.

Following his career as an athlete, he became President of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, and was elected President of the IOC in 2001. After his IOC Presidency, he also served as Special Envoy for Youth, Refugees and Sport to the United Nations .

Recalling his life, IOC President Thomas Bach recalled: “First of all, Jacques loved sports and being with athletes – and he passed that passion on to everyone who knew him. His joy in sports was infectious.

“He was a successful President, who helped modernize and transform the IOC. He will be remembered especially for the youth sports champion and for the inauguration of the Youth Olympic Games. He was also a staunch supporter of pure sport and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping.

“Since we were elected as members of the IOC, we shared a wonderful bond of friendship, and this continued until his last days, when the entire Olympic Movement and I could still benefit from his contribution, especially to the Olympic Foundation Board. for Culture and Heritage.

“The whole Olympic Movement will mourn the loss of a great friend and an avid sports fan.”

As a sign of respect, the Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast for five days at the Olympic House, the Olympic Museum and all IOC properties, and the IOC invites all National Olympic Committees and International Federations to join in this gesture of remembrance and honor.

The family has demanded that their privacy be respected at this time as they grieve for their loss, and that any communication during this period be made through the IOC.

Following a private family ceremony, a public memorial service will be held later in the year, where members and friends of the Olympic Movement will be able to remember his life and his great contribution to the sport.

###

The International Olympic Committee is an international non-profit, civil, non-governmental organization, made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 percent of its revenue to the broader sports movement, which means that every day the $ 3.4 million equivalent goes to help athletes and sports organizations at all levels around the world.

###

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:

Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: [email protected], or visit our website at www.ioc.orgwith

Transmit quality images

IOC Newsroom: http://iocnewsroom.com/

Video

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For a wide selection of photos available immediately after each event, please follow us at Flickrwith

To request photographs and archival footage, please contact our Imaging team at: [email protected]

Social media

For daily IOC information and regular updates, please follow us at Tweet AND to YouTubewith