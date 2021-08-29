Blinken said the US expects the Taliban not to close the country after August 31st





Our latest coverage of Afghanistan Blinken was addressing the question of whether there was any hope that the remaining Americans and some U.S. allies still inside Afghanistan, especially those who helped the U.S. during the 20 years that U.S. forces have been in the country would have a chance to leave the country if they did not may arrive at Kabul airport by August 31, when the ongoing international evacuation is supposed to end. We have been very actively planning, Blinken said, on what would be needed to keep the airport operational, or to operate immediately after the 31st, or if necessary to take the steps required to reopen in timely, working with countries in the region who are very interested in helping. The Taliban have a strong interest in having a functioning airport, the Afghan people have a strong interest in a functioning airport, the entire international community has that interest. Blinken said the loss of 13 Americans killed Thursday during an attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul would continue to be deeply felt. We could not have done our job as diplomats in any country of the world without the Marines and, of course, we certainly could not have done the work done in Kabul without these extraordinary men and women, including the 13 who gave their lives a couple of days before. So I just wanted to share with you and others how deeply we feel this, especially at the State Department, he said. In an interview that immediately followed Blinkens, Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) Repeatedly denounced Blinken, President Joe Biden, and the administration for their support in happy conversations. It was a disgusting revelation of no plans again, Sasse told Blinkens interview.

