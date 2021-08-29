Afghanistan: West May Face Another 9/11 Crisis, Refugees Fail to Leave Country, Says Pakistani Security Adviser | World News

Pakistan’s national security adviser has suggested the West will face 9/11 if it leaves Afghanistan for a second time.

Dr Moeed Yusuf issued a stern warning as the international coalition is trying to evacuate its remaining troops after an embarrassing loss to Talibanwith

Leaving the country could also trigger a massive influx of refugees, Dr Yusuf told Sky News.

Pakistani and Taliban flags seen on their respective sides at a border crossing in Chaman, Pakistan



When the Soviets withdrew in 1989, the West turned its back on the region, he said, and allowed it to become a safe haven for terrorists.

Pakistan has not yet recognized the Taliban, but is urging the international community to “engage” to avoid a security vacuum.

Dr Yusuf said now is the time for the world to listen and unite to avoid the mistakes of the past.

“If there is no money inside Afghanistan, if there is no government, if ISIS-K and Al Qaeda and others take root, what do you think will happen?

Western leaders may have no choice but to accept Taliban as new Afghan leaders Pic: AP



“And by the way let me also tell you, this will not be limited to the region. I read somewhere, I think a statement came out, that the migration problem should be limited to the region, it will not happen.

“Migrants will flow, terrorism will flow and none of us want that, so let ‘s not make that mistake again.

“The dangers of abandonment, which came in the 1990s, there was a breach of law and order, there was a breach of security, there were international terrorists taking the road, there was an economic crisis, there was a governance problem and at the end of the day it was 911 . “

There has not yet been a large influx of refugees abroad, but hundreds of thousands have been displaced within the country and the dangers are already there for that humanitarian situation to deteriorate rapidly.

Afghan refugees arriving in Virginia, USA after fleeing their homeland Photo: Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call via AP Images



Thursday’s horrific attack by ISIS in Khorasan at the airport illustrates what is at stake.

The Pakistani government claims that working with the Taliban instead of isolating them can maintain security in the country and prevent Afghanistan from falling into civil war as it has in the past.

Islamabad is at the forefront of a PR campaign trying to make its case at a time when many western capitals see it as one of the reasons why the nation-building project failed over the past 20 years.

Sky’s Adam Parsons reports from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where thousands of Afghan refugees are waiting to fly to the US to start a new life



The country is accused of playing a “double game” – emerging as a strong ally while at the same time sponsoring the militant group and providing shelter and support.

The reason for this ambiguity, it is claimed, is that Pakistan has an interest in seeing Islamic rulers – not a democratic government – in Kabul as a way to increase the depth and strategic influence in its ongoing struggle against its powerful neighbor, India. in the east.

But the Pakistani government claims these allegations are “not based on reality” and are being used as a “scapegoat” for the failures and miscalculations of others.

The argument he makes is that there has never been a military solution to Afghanistan in the first place and so such a victory was illusory.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in Kabul. Photo: AP



It also claims that after Afghanistan it is the biggest victim of the so-called war on terror with more than 80,000 dead and two million internally displaced people.

And the reality is that the West will most likely have to recognize the new bearded rulers ADMISSIONwith

In the microcosm we have already seen playing with international forces that have a humiliating need to coordinate with the group during air transport.

And then the biggest question is – to engage with the Taliban, or not stop groups like ISIS from becoming stronger in the region?

Both are Sunni Islamic extremist militants, but there is great animosity between them.

Pakistan surely believes that our enemy of 20 years, in that war, can turn out to be our friend.