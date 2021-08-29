International
Afghanistan: West May Face Another 9/11 Crisis, Refugees Fail to Leave Country, Says Pakistani Security Adviser | World News
Pakistan’s national security adviser has suggested the West will face 9/11 if it leaves Afghanistan for a second time.
Dr Moeed Yusuf issued a stern warning as the international coalition is trying to evacuate its remaining troops after an embarrassing loss to Talibanwith
Leaving the country could also trigger a massive influx of refugees, Dr Yusuf told Sky News.
When the Soviets withdrew in 1989, the West turned its back on the region, he said, and allowed it to become a safe haven for terrorists.
Pakistan has not yet recognized the Taliban, but is urging the international community to “engage” to avoid a security vacuum.
Dr Yusuf said now is the time for the world to listen and unite to avoid the mistakes of the past.
“If there is no money inside Afghanistan, if there is no government, if ISIS-K and Al Qaeda and others take root, what do you think will happen?
“And by the way let me also tell you, this will not be limited to the region. I read somewhere, I think a statement came out, that the migration problem should be limited to the region, it will not happen.
“Migrants will flow, terrorism will flow and none of us want that, so let ‘s not make that mistake again.
“The dangers of abandonment, which came in the 1990s, there was a breach of law and order, there was a breach of security, there were international terrorists taking the road, there was an economic crisis, there was a governance problem and at the end of the day it was 911 . “
There has not yet been a large influx of refugees abroad, but hundreds of thousands have been displaced within the country and the dangers are already there for that humanitarian situation to deteriorate rapidly.
Thursday’s horrific attack by ISIS in Khorasan at the airport illustrates what is at stake.
The Pakistani government claims that working with the Taliban instead of isolating them can maintain security in the country and prevent Afghanistan from falling into civil war as it has in the past.
Islamabad is at the forefront of a PR campaign trying to make its case at a time when many western capitals see it as one of the reasons why the nation-building project failed over the past 20 years.
The country is accused of playing a “double game” – emerging as a strong ally while at the same time sponsoring the militant group and providing shelter and support.
The reason for this ambiguity, it is claimed, is that Pakistan has an interest in seeing Islamic rulers – not a democratic government – in Kabul as a way to increase the depth and strategic influence in its ongoing struggle against its powerful neighbor, India. in the east.
But the Pakistani government claims these allegations are “not based on reality” and are being used as a “scapegoat” for the failures and miscalculations of others.
The argument he makes is that there has never been a military solution to Afghanistan in the first place and so such a victory was illusory.
It also claims that after Afghanistan it is the biggest victim of the so-called war on terror with more than 80,000 dead and two million internally displaced people.
And the reality is that the West will most likely have to recognize the new bearded rulers ADMISSIONwith
In the microcosm we have already seen playing with international forces that have a humiliating need to coordinate with the group during air transport.
And then the biggest question is – to engage with the Taliban, or not stop groups like ISIS from becoming stronger in the region?
Both are Sunni Islamic extremist militants, but there is great animosity between them.
Pakistan surely believes that our enemy of 20 years, in that war, can turn out to be our friend.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/afghanistan-the-west-could-face-another-9-11-and-mass-refugee-crisis-if-it-abandons-country-says-pakistan-security-adviser-12394203
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]