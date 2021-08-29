International
Trudeau says he will not back down after protesters threw death threats, racist and sexist insults
For the second time in a week, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has had a campaign event disrupted by protesters shouting obscene words, uttering death threats against the prime minister and throwing racist and misogynistic insults at people of color and women in detail. his defensive.
While delivering a sad speech to promote his party’s policies on climate change in Cambridge, Ont., Sunday morning, the Liberals were forced to delay Trudeau’s appearance by an hour due to interruptions.
Signs placed by angry protesters displayed slogans such as “Who benefits from the connection?” and “Liberals destroyed the country,” with a protester shouting through a decorated megaphone with the name; InfoWars, a US-based far-right conspiracy theory website.
When the event began, it was shattered by the horns of noise and the evil and threatening language thrown by a crowd of people – almost all of them were disguised and were not keeping physical distance from each other.
Asked if he thought he could continue to keep campaign events safe, Trudeau said his message on climate change and vaccination was not one he would leave.
“No, I will not back down from a message that Canadians know is the right way forward, and that is why Canadians must choose to move Canada forward at this crucial time,” Trudeau said.
CBC News was present when a protester shouted a racist remark at a police officer of color in Trudeau’s defense details, while another protester was heard making misogynistic remarks to a female police officer in detail.
“First of all, I want to thank the police, local and national, who do an amazing job of keeping people safe and allowing Canadians to express themselves,” Trudeau said. “This is what elections have to do with. We can disagree with them, and of course, we will always condemn violence and hatred.”
“It should make us more and more convinced of the importance of choice in this election. Do we fall into division and hatred, racism and violence, or do we say no.”
On Sunday, the Conservative Party tweeted:“Images and threatening behavior are disgusting. This must stop immediately. Canada is better than that.”
Watch: Protesters interrupt Trudeau campaign event shouting threats, crowd:
Trudeau’s last event was scheduled for 11 the next day delayed due to protest #cdnpoli # Elxn44 https://t.co/RZGndHwYj0
Trudeau has been caught by protesters at many of his campaign events. He was forced to cancel a campaign event in Bolton, Ont., On Friday night when hundreds of angry protesters showed up at the Liberals’ outdoor rally.
Among Friday’s protesters were anti-vaccination activists who shouted vulgarities at Liberal volunteers and carried insult-trained anti-Trudeau signs and flags. The crowd was frustrated with Trudeau pushing to make vaccines mandatory in some settings and his support for provincial vaccine passports to restrict access to some non-core businesses.
Video footage from the event shows a handful of people in conservative-branded blue T-shirts among the masked crowd gathered for the protest, which also included a strong contingent of people angry over the federal government’s ban on flavors in smoking cessation devices. such as electronic cigarettes.
Conservatives forbid protesters from volunteering
In response to the conduct, Conservative candidate Kyle Seeback said volunteers from his campaign who took part in the protest are no longer welcome on his campaign team.
“My campaign has no zero tolerance for shame or threatening behavior towards any candidate,” Seeback said.
Speaking at an event in Fredericton on Saturday, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he was trying to run a positive campaign and he “strongly condemns any form of harassment” during the campaign.
“We need to have a healthy and respectful debate. We do not have time for people who bring negativity into the campaign. I urge everyone to put our country and democracy first, let ‘s have a positive debate of ideas for “This is my approach, and this is my expectation for each member of our team,” he said.
“I expect professionalism, I expect respect. I respect my opponents.”
Do you have an election question for CBC News? E-mail[email protected]With Your Contribution helps inform our coverage.
Find out who is ahead in the latest polls with oursSurvey trackerwith
Trudeau also summoned Conservative leader Erin O’Toolein Cambridge because, in his words, he did not do enough to condemn “conspiracy theories” by a Conservative incumbent candidate.
At a campaign event in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., Earlier in the day, O’Toole was repeatedly pressed for an undated leaflet that former MP Cheryl Gallant sent to pre-election voters in eastern Ontario riding in RenfrewNipissingPembroke.
In the materials, she suggested the Federal Liberals would pursue a “climate blockade” and said her constituents should make the next election “a referendum on more blockades”.
Tories must strike at conspiracy theories: Trudeau
Gallant also released a video in June in which she asked, “How long do you think it will take the Trudeau Liberals to start calling for a climate blockade?”
The Liberals shared a glimpse of Gallant’s leaflet online Sunday, prompting the Conservative Party to claim that the Liberals have candidates who support “the real 9/11 plots.”
O’Toole would not tell reporters if he saw Gallant’s comments acceptable and instead promoted his platform, which includes a plan to combat climate change.
“We are running into a plan to get our country back on its feet, not about things that happened months or years ago,” he said.
Asked about Gallant, Trudeau said it was “extremely disappointing” to see elected politicians “selling on conspiracy theories”.
“It is not enough for leaders like Erin O’Toole to simply distance themselves from those comments. He should condemn them harshly and then correct the record,” he said.
Drawing a link to aggressive protests outside his event, Trudeau said the Conservative leader could help people who “shout here today” realize they are misinformed about issues such as climate change and vaccines.
“We know they do not listen to me. Maybe they will listen to Erin O’Toole,” he said. “This is the choice Erin O’Toole has to make now about Cheryl Gallant and all these conspiracy theories that sell”
