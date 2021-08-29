What Will It Do to Me? An uncertain future awaits fleeing Afghans





It was an environment of panic; the Taliban had entered the airport, that is why we came here, said Gul, a police officer at Kabul airport, who was among those who flew to Doha. A day after Kabul fell, he said, he arrived at his usual position at the airport, which felt like a ghost town: security forces and airline crews had abandoned all their posts. By noon, chaos gripped the asphalt as people flocked to the airport. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, people who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they barred women and girls from taking most of the jobs or going to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. Gul joined the rage, jumping on four commercial planes all gripped by chaos before being forced to board an American evacuation flight. Even when the Americans turned off the air conditioning and told everyone that the plane had broken down, no one gave up. Now, settling into life at Camp As Sayliyah, he said the premature decision to leave weighed on him. His wife and three children under the age of 6 remain in Kabul. At night, I can not sleep, he said. I was a member of the security forces, what if my family was targeted? Who feeds them? He added, I am here alone, and they are in Afghanistan, where the situation is terrible. No one knows how long Gul and others will have to wait for the show at camp, unable to work or send money back to their families. Crowds call to use the few phone chargers often among the only items, other than the clothes they wore, that they brought with them. People search for cigarette butts on the ground, rescuing small pieces of tobacco. Every day around 5 o’clock in the morning, a row is blown out of the dining hall, with people waiting for hours to enter, sweat penetrating through their clothes in the relentless heat. Last week, some in the camp complained of food shortages after being given ready-to-eat food or MRE commonly used by the military.

