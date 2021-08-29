British nationals return to airport in desperate attempt to flee Afghanistan | Afghanistan

Large numbers of British nationals continued to wait outside Kabul airport over the weekend despite terrorist threats, desperately hoping there might still be a way to get one of the last flights out of Afghanistan.

Some expressed concern about the sudden cessation of emails and calls from British officials about evacuation plans and the lack of official advice on what to do after the end of repatriation flights, with the final British troops leaving on Saturday.

Concerns were raised again if there was a two-tier approach to getting people out of Afghanistan, with fears that Britons with one nationality would take precedence over those of Afghan origin.

British nationals, many of Afghan descent, said they had taken an estimated risk of returning to the airport hours after a blast Thursday killed 180 people because it seemed to be the only way to get the attention of recent officials. remaining in the UK. Tensions escalated again Sunday as U.S. forces launched a military offensive against a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Islamic State.

We know it ‘s dangerous there, but everyone is in a panic now, said a 35 – year – old car mechanic from east London over the phone from Kabul. No one is responding to our emails and calls. He said he was unable to speak to any official because whenever he tried to approach the airport gates, he was shouted at by guards who told him to turn back.

British citizens at Kabul airport request video from Boris Johnson

There are no official estimates of the number of UK citizens remaining in Afghanistan, but the mechanic said there appears to be a significant number still waiting in the country where they were previously told to gather.

He spoke to 11 other British nationals near the gates on Saturday night and sent video to the Guardian waiting with their passports, still hoping someone could come out from inside. This was just a small group of people near an airport gate. There must be many more.

Some had been told on Saturday to wait for instructions that would tell them where to catch a bus to transport them to the airport, and were still waiting on Sunday. They were called at 2.30 yesterday to say: do not worry, you are on our list, we will send you an address to go, where you can catch a bus to the airport. Since then there is nothing. “I’m worried we forgot,” said the mechanic.

He has been a British citizen since fleeing violence in Afghanistan as a refugee teenager in 2002, shortly after coalition forces invaded the country. He returned to Kabul two weeks ago because he was worried about his parents and wanted to help them achieve security.

Another British citizen said all communication from British officials stopped abruptly on Friday, at a time when he was waiting to receive final evacuation instructions. I have not heard anything at all. There has been a total outage of information, he said. I feel particularly angry that no one bothered to call me after Friday morning even to check if we were okay. How hard can it be to call the rest and secure them, or give them some information in the next step?

He said the Foreign Office staff he spoke to earlier had been compassionate and charming, but was now concerned that his emails were no longer being read. Like some others, he wondered if there was a two-tier approach to getting people out of Afghanistan.

The UK has always felt at home since I moved there as a refugee, it has given me a lot, an education, freedom, work, a life I had dreamed of. But for the first time I felt like maybe I’m not British enough, he said.

Boris [Johnson] would definitely have moved heaven and earth if instead there was a non-Afghan-British person trapped in Afghanistan. But in my case and that of many others, I just do not have the confidence that he will have.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday that almost all British passport holders with a single nationality who wanted to leave Afghanistan had been brought home. Immigration lawyers said no distinction should be made between people who have dual nationality and those who do not.

The Foreign Office has denied that one group took precedence over another in the evacuation process. We will continue to do everything we can to meet our obligation to evacuate British nationals and qualified Afghans from the country as long as the security situation allows, a spokesman said.