Fauci: Vaccine mandates for Covid-19 school are a “good idea”





“I believe ordering vaccines for children to show up at school is a good idea,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper at State of the Union.

Fauci acknowledged that there would be many people who oppose the idea, but said he believes the US Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will create a strong benefit-risk ratio for this, especially given that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine now has full FDA approval.

The intense debate has revolved around vaccine mandates for school children, although none of the widely available Covid-19 vaccines in the US have yet been authorized for use in people under 12 years of age. The idea of ​​mandating a vaccine for children once it is available has become more prominent in recent months as the highly transmissible Delta Covid-19 variant has caused an increase in cases, especially among young Americans.

Fauci, who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stressed on Sunday that the idea of ​​giving vaccines to children in schools is nothing new.

“This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, especially public schools, that if you actually want a child to come in – we’ve been doing this for decades and decades looking for (polio vaccine) , measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, “he said. “So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.” ACIP will meet on Monday to review the safety and efficacy data of the fully approved Pfizer vaccine. The former senior official sets the timeline for approving the vaccine for children Dr Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is on board Pfizer, on Sunday provided additional insight into the authorization deadline for a Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, telling CBS News that the manufacturer of The drug will be able to submit data for authorization “at some point in September.” Gottlieb went on to say that Pfizer could then apply for Emergency Use Authorization for this age group “potentially as early as October”. “This will put us in a time frame where vaccines may be available at some point in late fall, most likely in early winter, depending on the time the FDA takes to review the application,” he said. Gottlieb also noted that “historically, it took them four to six weeks to review these authorizations,” but it could take more than that depending on how much long-term tracking data the FDA requires. “They will base their decision on circumstances across the country, which is urgency, to arrive at a vaccine for children,” Gottlieb said.

