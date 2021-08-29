International
Sydney News: Growth of positive COVID-19 residents refusing to be isolated
Here’s what you need to know this morning.
Fatigue of the lock can cause the rules to be broken
Authorities are concerned that fatigue from COVID-19 will further increase the number of cases as Greater Sydney enters its 10th week of blockade.
NSW police issued thousands of sentences last week, many for people who were COVID-positive conscious while out and in the community.
In one case, officers spoke to a man and a woman parked in a car in Asquith, North Sydney. Both were in violation of public health order.
Police also found drug paraphernalia in their car, and it was later discovered that 39-year-old Tregear woman was COVID-positive.
Officers also detained a 31-year-old man after he was spotted on a train not wearing a properly fitted face mask. It was later confirmed that Bankstown’s husband was COVID-positive and should have been isolated.
Since Operation Stay Home began last month, police have conducted 40,877 compliance checks, looking for more than 76,000 people.
Breaking the road rage
Investigations are underway after a man was reportedly stabbed during a street rage incident in Guilford in western Sydney.
Police say a man got out of his vehicle on Oxford Street yesterday and collided with a 19-year-old passenger in another car.
The passenger was taken to hospital for treatment due to an injury.
Police are appealing to anyone who has witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
Calls for more vaccines for prison guards
The union representing prison officers says it is disappointing that their members do not have priority for COVID-19 vaccines.
Investigations are underway into how 12 inmates were recently infected at the Parklea Correctional Center.
The recent spread brings the total number of infections in the prison, which is now in closure, to 31.
Sixofficers at Bathurst Prison in West NSW also returned positive COVID-19 results over the weekend.
Stewart Little of the Public Services Association said about half of the prison officers had been fully vaccinated.
He says they should be given the vaccine priority as many doses assigned to them were redirected to HSC students.
“If they are not giving priority, they have stones in the head because I can assure you that having COVID in a prison institution would be like dropping a bomb,” Little said.
“So there is a degree of anger there that we do not have the highest level of vaccination.”
A spokeswoman for NSW Correctional Services said the rapid antigen screening was in place at several facilities, including the Surry Hills Cells Complex, but would soon be dumped elsewhere.
The iconic club will close
The iconic Selina Club at the Coogee Bay Hotel on the eastern outskirts of Sydney will collapse.
The place of live music will be ruined if plans for a $ 111 million development receive final council approvals.
The country has hosted acts including Radiohead, Midnight Oil, INXS and Nirvana.
The housing crisis needs federal adjustment
Australia is headed for a “time bomb for social housing” due to the imminent shortage of 200,000 homes by 2031, a new report warned. He calls on the federal government to start investing immediately.
The Compass Housing Services report states that state governments have limited capacity to accommodate people on their respective waiting lists and do not have the capacity to meet future requirements.
The report predicts that in 10 years, NSW may have 13,000 new homes, but says this will have a minimal impact on the current waiting list of 51,395 or future demand.
The report’s co-author Martin Kennedysa said low-income people who could not get social housing often spent up to 50 percent of their rental wages.
“It’s not good for the wider economy either, when you have this wider percentage of the population that has to spend a growing portion of their income to keep a roof over their head,” he said.
“What is required is more federal investment, but we need to see it working in partnership. We need to look at the two levels of government working in partnership.”
