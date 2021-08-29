‘Fair enough’: Garneau accepts criticism of Canada evacuation efforts in Afghanistan





TORONTO – Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on Sunday acknowledged public criticism of the Canadian government for its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, saying no one could predict how soon the country would fall to the Taliban. “As for the criticism of us starting too late – quite right, quite right,” Garneau told the CTV Questioning Period. “No one predicted the speed with which the Taliban would take the country, including perhaps the Taliban themselves, and how soon the Afghan National Army would either surrender or leave, but it happened.” Amid warnings from the Pentagon about the impending collapse of Afghanistan, Garneau said his office is still working to evacuate Canadians and Afghans defenseless from the country despite Canada’s evacuation operation ending on Thursday. “What we are focused on now is moving forward because there are still a lot of Canadians, there are permanent residents and there are vulnerable Afghans we want to leave the country, and that is what we are focused on,” he said. “We accept the criticism and we are moving forward trying to deal with the situation.” Officials said Friday that Canada has evacuated approximately 3,700 individuals, including 2,000 Afghans. Compared to other NATO countries, Canada lags behind Germany and Italy in terms of the total number of refugees withdrawn from a member state. With the Taliban blocking access to Kabul airport, Garneau acknowledged that evacuating people from the country would now be even more difficult. However, he said negotiations are under way between NATO countries and the Taliban to allow the departure of local allies. “We believe that the Taliban should seriously consider the advantages of having an open commercial airport, then this is an exit port for people who want to leave the country,” he said. “It also ensures that if they choose to leave through a neighboring country, they will not be hindered at the border.” Asked if Canada was negotiating directly with the Taliban, whom the federal government has labeled as terrorist organizations, to reopen airspace around Kabul, Garneau acknowledged that current talks were taking place through the US. “We are talking to the Americans, who are talking directly to the Taliban,” he said. “And of course we are part of the G7, we are part of the United Nations, we are part of the G20.” Of Canada special immigration route remains open to Afghan nationals and their families who assisted the Canadian Army during their mission in Afghanistan. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said during a news conference Friday that visas will remain valid for those who have not yet fled and that the government continues to process “applications all the time”. Speaking to reporters Friday, Garneau said individuals still stranded in Afghanistan should “stay in place” for the time being to see how the situation develops, but if they can reach a “third place” Canadian local diplomats could be able to provide more help. With files from CTVNews.cas Sarah Turnbull in Ottawa

