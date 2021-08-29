Latest news on Tropical Storm Nora





Tropical Storm Nora was hit by a hurricane Sunday, a day after it formed, after hitting the west coast of Mexico and leaving at least one person dead, officials said. Nora, who unleashed a rainstorm and flood, was blamed for the death of a boy whose body was found after a hotel in Puerto Vallarta partially collapsed, said Jalisco State Governor Enrique Alfaro. The boy, who came from Spain seven years ago, had disappeared and was later found dead, Alfaro said. Authorities were looking for a woman who was in a car that was swept away by the flood waters. The governor added that the storm caused extensive damage, mainly in Puerto Vallarta and Cihuatln. Nora was also blamed for at least two injuries in Jalisco, where two people were injured Saturday in a landslide along a highway, state authorities said. TweetWith A couple was rescued from floods in the state later that day.

At noon local time, National Hurricane Center said the storm was moving northwest and was about 85 miles northwest of Mazatln in Sinaloa state, with steady winds of 70 miles per hour. The storm landed Saturday in the state of Jalisco, which includes Puerto Vallarta, after forming in the Pacific Ocean. Nora was expected to move very close to Mexico’s west coast, but could be dispersed if it returns inland within the next day or so, the center said. The storm was expected to weaken as it hit along the coast. Although Nora was hit by a hurricane in a tropical storm, the storm still triggered floods and landslides and caused several water rescues, according to Mexican authorities. E authorities warned people living in mountainous regions that they should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. The images appeared on social media showing houses collapsing AND rescuers helping a man in safety after a flood of muddy water threatened to wipe them out. A video showed a flood destroying a restaurantwith

Along the west coast of Mexico, up to 12 inches of rain was forecast in some areas, causing flooding and landslides, life-threatening, the center said.

The Hurricane Center on Sunday afternoon issued a tropical storm warning for most of Sinaloa state and a tropical storm hour for the southern part of the Mexicos Baja California peninsula. Extreme weather Updated August 29, 2021, 7:23 pm ET As the storm approached Baja California, including the resort town of Cabo San Lucas, current life-threatening conditions and demolition were to be expected, the center said. After the eye of the storm leaves Mexico, forecasters said, Nora is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of the southwestern United States and central rocky mountains. Tropical Storm Nora Destroyed Parts of Mexico That weekend Hurricane Ida landed in Louisiana, hitting the state with life-threatening winds and floods in what could have been the most devastating hurricane to hit Louisiana since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It has been a dizzying few weeks for meteorologists, who monitored three so-called storms that formed one after the other in the Atlantic, bringing floods and harmful winds to various parts of the United States and the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Fred hit Earth on Aug. 16 in Panhandle, Florida. As Fred moved southeast, it brought heavy rains and touched several tornadoes. At least five people were killed after flash floods swept through homes in western North Carolina after the storm.

Grace formed in the eastern Caribbean on August 14, the same day a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the western peninsula of Haiti. The storm quickly moved west as the country struggled to free people trapped in the rubble, bringing in at least 10 inches of rain. Grace then made another landing on the Yucatn Peninsula, bringing more heavy rain, power outages and hundreds of evacuations. A third landslide off the east coast of Mexico left at least eight people dead. And Henry formed on August 16 as a tropical storm off the east coast of the United States. He slammed into a Category 1 hurricane but landed before landing on Rhode Island. It hit the Northeast with strong winds and torrential rain, knocking down power from more than 140,000 families from New Jersey to Maine. The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming more apparent. A warming planet may expect to see stronger hurricanes over time and a higher incidence of more powerful storms although the total number of storms may drop because factors such as stronger wind shear may prevent the formation of weaker storms. Oscar Lopez contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/29/world/americas/nora-storm-news.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos