Little League World Series 2021 Results: Jackson Surma’s big hits lead Michigan over Ohio

The rivalry rivalry between Ohio and Michigan reached the point of commotion.

Taylor (Mich.) North Little Leagu topped the sixth round with a four-way lead, but Hamilton (Ohio) West Side Little League team brought forward the plate to the frame after drawing a two-lane base. exit. But for the third time Sunday, Michigan kept them in charge of stifling the rally. Taylor reached the first title of the State Minor League World Series since 1959 with the 5-2 victory.

Michigan third player Jackson Surma was the catalyst for his team attack. He took home the first two runs of the game in the first game and then came to score on a field kick later in the frame. At the end of the fifth, he secured two important safety directions with another two RBI kick, which scored the score 5-1. He finished day 2 for 3 with four RBIs and one goal scored.

Right Ethan Van Belle won. The Michigan ace avoided trouble when he blocked charged bases in the first and third. He lasted four strokes and allowed a five-stroke run, with three eight-stroke walks. Gavin Ulin received the reception, allowing one run, one kick and three walks in two shots with a pair of punches. He also recorded two shots and scored two runs in attack.

For Ohio, Gavin Saylor came off the bench and recorded a pair of kicks while Chase Moak scored both of his team runs.

Sporting News provided live updates and highlights from Ohio vs. Michigan. Read below for the full results from the Little League World Series championship game.

5:16 pm End of game:Retherford flies to the center, and Michigan has won the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series.

5:15 pm goal game in Ohio:Vogel walks to bring running. Retherford to the stick.Michigan still leads 5-2.

5:13 pm:Harden is hit by a pitch to charge the bases. The link run is coming to the plate in the form of JJ Vogel.

5:12 pm:The first basic judge says Brown continued the third strike. Michigan is a far cry from the championship claim.

5:11 pm:Tyler Donges walks and Ohio has a pair of runners with one away for Brown.

5:08 pm:Moak is hit from a field to put a runner with one away on top of the sixth.

5:07 pm:One far to the top of the sixth while Baumann comes in second.

5:01 pm Fifth End:Ohio saves from the start without more damage as Adkins comes in second.

5:01 pm:Furkas goes for the second out of the frame.

5:00 pm:Another passing ball takes Surma to third place with just one out.

4:57 pm Michigan scoring game:Add the big Surma day to the plate. He rises in the middle to score both runners and collect his third and fourth RBIs.Michigan takes the lead to 5-1.

4:57 pm:The last ball moves both runners to the scoring position.

4:56 pm:Ohio gets a big exit as Thorning comes out on the field for the first exit.

4:53 pm:They sit single from the left to put the runners in the first and second without anyone outside.

4:52 pm:Farner argues a midfield hit to give Michigan a lead base runner.

4:46 pm Fifth End:Jones is based on a 6-4-3 double game. Michigan continues to escape danger. He leads 3-1.

4:43 pm:Saylor singles in between to put runners in first and second.

4:43 pm:Retherford strikes quickly, judges confirm at review.

4:39 pm:Vogel walks to give up the blast. It’s the fifth time Ohio has kicked off the frame with a cane.

4:37 pm:Ulin is the new pitcher for Michigan.

4:33 pm Fourth End:Kale Harris comes out of the box for the third from the start.

4:33 pm:LaForest calls for strike three or more. Two exits now.

4:29 pm:Van Belle swings on a high field and connects it between the third and short for a base kick. Runners in the first and second.

4:28 pm:Chauncey Adkins puts a base kick on the left field to give Michigan a base runner with one away.

4:27 pm:Furkas comes to the fore.

4:22 pm Fourth End:Van Belle’s 85th and final field is a quick three-pointer to end the goal. His finish line: four strokes, five strokes, one run, three walks and eight strokes.

4:20 pm:Van Belle takes Brown looking for three shots on a broken ball. He is up to 80 fields, so he is nearing the end of his afternoon.

4:19 pm:Clay is called to strike three. One away.

4:14 pm End of third:Surma line from left to complete the frame. Ohio will play its fourth game after Michigan 3-1.

4:12 pm:Evening with a strong exit on the right field.

4:11 pm:Ulin hits with a sharp ground in third place that is stopped by a diving attempt, but he makes it down the line for the field single without a shot.

4:10 pm:Harden Farner fans for the first appearance.

4:09 pm:Harden is the new pitcher to the mound for Ohio to start the bottom of the third.

4:04 pm Third End Third:Retherford, staying in third place, thought the second blow to Clay was the third blow and started heading for the dugout. Thorning drops to third place and Retherford scores for the final from the start. Van Belle again escapes damage with charged bases.

4:03 pm:Moak also takes a look at the strike three from the outside. Van Belle is one away from blocking second-loaded bases on three occasions without any damage.

4:02 pm:Maggard hits the field. One away.

4:00 pm:Jones walks in to reload the bases for Ohio. Van Belle’s field number is up to 58. He can only reach up to 85, and in the third there is none.

3:58 pm:Gavin Saylor also gets a kick in the first field he sees, and he also places it on the right over the second player of the game. Corner runners for Jones.

3:57 pm:Retherford assisting his cause with a lead base hit the center right.

3:53 pm End of second:Six-step inning for Retherford. He pushes Jaxon Shufeldt into a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame.

3:53 pm:Strong grounding in the third and subsequent kick in the first cannot be dug as Max LaForest reaches the first.

3:52 pm:Clay makes an impressive sliding slide to throw a Van Belle earthing and catch it early.

3:47 pm Second Second End:Van Belle paints the lower outer corner with a quick ball to hit Vogel. He limits the damage and sends his team to the stick shelf with a 3-1 lead.

3:46 pm:Harden is caught watching strike three for the second exit.

3:44 pm:Krew Brown flies to the right for the first from the second.

3:43 afternoon goal game in Ohio:Cooper Clay catches a 0-for-13 slide with his first shot and RBI, lining up a base shot to the left to place Ohio on the table.Michigan still leads 3-1.

3:42 pm: Chase Moak kicks the ball away from the left side of the field. His slide makes him third for a threesome.

3:38 pm First End First:Noah Boren shoots to end the shot, but the damage is done. Michigan leads 3-0.

3:37 pm Michigan scoring game:Jakob Furkas wants to stop, but is deep enough to allow Surma to score from third.Michigan takes the lead to 3-0.

3:36 pm: The wild field moves Surma to the third.

3:35 pm Michigan scoring game:Surma places a hit base on the left, scoring both Ulin and Thorning. Surma moves up to the second in the shot.Michigan takes a 2-0 lead.

3:34 pm:Thorning steals second base, but Ulin holds third place.

3:34 pm:Thorning is able to beat a single field in the second base. A wrong shot allows Ulin to advance to third place, which puts runners in the corner for Jackson Surma.

3:31 pm:Gavin Ulin walks in to put a runner in first place with one away for Cameron Thorning, who has been arguably the best striker during the LLWS.

3:30 pm: Lucas Farner wants to stop.

3:24 pm First end:Van Belle forces Maggard to chase a fast ball to hit and block the charged bases. Michigan bats now come to hit the bottom of the pit.

3:23 pm:Maddox Jones comes out on a field fly. Gage Maggard comes in plate with two outside and charged bases.

3:21 pm:Noah Davidson walks in to load the bases with just one out. Van Belle is up to 24 fields early. The Little League field count limit always plays a factor.

3:19 pm:Retherford flies to the center for the first time from the start.

3:18 pm:JJ Vogel presents a base kick that passed the third player to put the runners in first and second without having any outs.

3:16 pm:Caleb Harden takes a five-field walk to lead the game.

3:15 pm:Van Belle’s first field is a strike, and this game is taking place.

3:13 pm:Here are the initial lineups of the game.

3:06 pm:It will be Ohio Chance Retherford in the mound that starts against Ethan Van Belle of Michigan.

3:00 pm:The teams are getting ready to go out on the field.

2:40 pm:Some rival baseball teams weigh in on LLWS. The game is scheduled to start in 20 minutes.

2:00 pm: Michigan is heading for its second World League minor championship and its first since 1959, while Ohio is heading for its first ever state title. Which Midwest team will come out on top?

The start time of the Little League World Series today

The match between Ohio and Michigan will take place at 3pm, five hours after the start of the consolation game between Hawaii and South Dakota. The championship will be held by ABC after ESPN completes its coverage of the Small League World Series.

Karl Ravech will be on the stand calling the game with Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson providing analysis. Julie Foudy will be the reporter for the game.

Karl Ravech will be on the stand calling the game with Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson providing analysis. Julie Foudy will be the reporter for the game.

Little League World Seriesrrosters

Here you have a look at the players on each team who will fight to be the last team crowned champions of the Little League world series.

OHIO

Number Player POSITION Bats / Throws 3 Chaak Moak OF OF L / R 5 Gage Maggard 2B R / R 6 Cooper Clay 3B / SS R / R 7 Brady Baumann C / 2B / RF R / R 8 Krew Brown CF R / R 9 Levi Smith SS / P R / R 10 Caleb Harden OF / P L / L 12 Gavin Saylor LF / P / 3B L / R 13 Maddox Jones 1B / 3B / C R / R 15 Tyler Donges P / 3B R / R 16 Noah Davidson C / P R / R 18 Chance Retherford RF / P R / R 23 JJ Vogel 1B / P R / L 24 Cooper Oden P / 1B R / R

Training staff: Ken Coomer (Manager), Danny Adams, Chris Craft

Michigan

Number Player POSITION Bats / Throws 3 Gavin Ulin 2B / P R / R 6 Jaxon Shufeldt CF / P R / R 8 Chauncey Adkins RF / P R / R 9 Lucas Farner SS / P R / R 13 Ethan Van Belle C / P R / R 17 Max LaForest 1B / P R / R 18 Jakob Furkas CF / P L / R 22 Jackson’s death 3B / P R / R 23 Cameron Thorning C / P L / R 24 Kale Harris LF / P R / R 27 Noah Boren LF / P R / R

Training staff: Rick Thorning (Manager), Guido Ulin