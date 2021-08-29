Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

The U.S. government’s chief infectious disease expert says the country is adhering to its recommendation for Americans to receive COVID-19 booster injections eight months after receiving the vaccine, but will be open to changes based on evolving data.

Dr Anthony Fauci says there is “no doubt” in his mind that people will need to take an extra stroke after receiving the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTechor Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.

He indicated that the administration remained focused on doing so in a “quick” and “feasible” manner after the eight-month mark, with doses starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

President Joe Biden had suggested on Friday that his administration was considering whether to provide booster vaccines as early as five months after vaccination, citing advice he received from the Israeli prime minister.

LOOK | The decline in immunity sparks debate over the need for COVID-19 booster shots: Decreased immunity sparks debate over need for COVID-19 booster shots Recent studies show a decline in effectiveness for COVID-19 vaccines, but the lack of information on how severe the progression cases have been has sparked a debate over whether booster vaccinations are needed. 2:03

But on Sunday, Fauci said of the eight-month US guideline, “We are not changing that, but we are very open to new data as soon as it comes. We will be very flexible about it.”

Fauci spoke on ABC This week, CNN’s State of the Unionand NBCs Meet the presswith

What is happening all over Canada

What is happening all over the world

As of Sunday, more than 216.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.4 million.

IN Europe, clashes erupted in Athens on Sunday evening between police and several participants in a protest rally against COVID-19 vaccinations.

IN Asia, Japan is considering mixing AstraZeneca-Oxfordvacine vaccine injections with those created by other drug manufacturers in a bid to speed up its spread of vaccines, the minister responsible for vaccinations said on Sunday.

IN Africa, the content will soon have access to 70 million doses of vaccine from Germany, said the country’s chancellor Angela Merkel.

IN Americas, Cuba, which to date has exclusively deployed its domestic vaccines, will also start using the Sinopharm vaccine from China in its effort to fight one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world.