Afghan Sikhs want safe passage from West, not India Latest international news updates

Over 250 Afghan Sikhs, Hindus want safe passage to the West, not India

More than 250 Afghans belonging to India’s Sikh and Hindu minority communities are hiding in a Sikh shrine just seven kilometers from Kabul International Airport and are eagerly awaiting their evacuation to a western country.

For them, India is not their preferred destination as a refugee. The reason: they believe it took years and years to secure Indian citizenship. Also, there is a lot of red balance when buying government documents like a passport and an Aadhaar card.

They are praying to enter a western nation as refugees, where they hope to live a dignified life. They include dozens of women and children.

“We understand their urgency at this point. Our volunteers are working with a team of former military contractors and the US State Department to help 250-270 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus find their way safely to the international airport in Kabul, “US-based global non-profit humanitarian organization United Sikh Director of International Humanitarian Aid Gurvinder Singh told IANS by telephone.

He said many of them took refuge in the Parwan Gurdwara Charter after the country fell into the hands of the Taliban.

“Most of them belong to middle-class families and they were doing small business in Kabul. The Taliban also assured them that they would not be harmed and that they would play a crucial role in the recovery of war-torn Afghanistan,” he said. ai.

“But all of them were desperately waiting for their evacuation from the country long before the US withdrawal from Afghanistan (August 31). After that there could be possible attacks by the Islamic State terrorist group,” he said.

“We are providing them with urgent humanitarian assistance, in addition to international protection and intervention for families. This is vital to their safe and permanent relocation. We are working to evacuate them by August 31,” said one optimist. Gurvinder Singh, 38, who is based in Texas.

“They can be evacuated to either Canada, the US, the UK, Australia or New Zealand. We are in constant contact with all of these countries. Our priority is to ensure safe passage for them from the gurdwara to the airport which is just seven km away, “he said.

A day before the “martyrdom attack” near Kabul International Airport killing 13 members of the US service and dozens of Afghans on August 27, he said all Sikh and Hindu families had boarded nine minibuses and were on their way to the north gate of the airport. which is under the control of American forces.

Their vehicles were attacked by several terrorist groups in front of the airport and they almost escaped. For 18 long hours they remained trapped in vehicles and failed to enter the airport.

He said their teams remain in constant contact with the community in Kabul as another attempt was made ahead of the August 31 deadline for evacuation flights from Afghanistan.

Gurvinder Singh said they have set up an Afghan Aid in New Delhi to reach the displaced.

Since the terrorist attack on March 25, 2020, at Gurdwara Har Rai in Kabul, the ongoing work of United Sikh aid to Afghan Sikhs has expanded and moved forward with urgency.

For decades, Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan have been victims of discrimination, terror, violence and persecution by extremists. The proof is in the mass exodus of a proud community that once numbered over 100,000 and has now dwindled to less than 700, the humanitarian organization said.

Every Afghan citizen who wants to escape persecution must obtain a passport. To facilitate this relocation, the United Sikhs have been asked by those on the ground, as well as by numerous Sikh Afghan lawyers, to assume passport responsibility for the 356 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in 2020.

In 2018 after the bombing of Jalalabad that left 12 Sikh leaders dead, global advocacy presented before the 39th session of the Human Rights Council the dire situation of Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan.

In 2019, the Permanent Missions to the UN were asked to address the continuing threats to the security of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. Later in 2019, a petition was filed in the Canadian Parliament demanding safe passage.

