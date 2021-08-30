Victoria Blockade: Daniel Andrews Holds Melbourne ‘Hostage’, Calls to Provide Guide to Giving ‘Hope’





The extension of Victoria’s blockade has prompted calls from industry executives for Prime Minister Daniel Andrews to outline a roadmap from home-stay orders after the Opposition asked him to stop “holding the state hostage”.

State Opposition leader Michael O’Brien said the state was being held “hostage” by Andrews as he believed he was pursuing zero COVID-19 infections. “It’s basically holding all of Victoria hostage for something that is practically unattainable and is doing more harm in the meantime,” he said. “The amount of mental health damage, the amount of suicide attempts and of course the number of suicides is increasing because of these blockages.” Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra is urging Andrews to provide businesses and residents with a “realistic” roadmap outside the blockade to give “hope” to those struggling. “This jam is six and out for many, but for those who get through it, we need a plan,” he said. “The state should articulate a reopening plan based on the national cabinet roadmap and modeling of the Doherty Institute.” Guerra said a “bold” but detailed plan had to be drawn up by the government. “We are on track to have 70 percent of people with their first stroke in mid-October,” he said. “Why not be brave and declare that from the Caulfield Cup day and beyond the crowds on race days can be at 50 percent.” The state was scheduled to emerge from the blockade on Thursday, but a steady rise in cases and mysterious infections meant Andrews was forced to extend health stay-at-home health orders. “We still have a lot of cases that are in the community for a long time for us to be able to open up,” he told COVID-19 at Sunday’s press conference. “We acted early, but I’m not here to tell people that this is easy, it is not, it is very difficult.” Victoria recorded their highest daily cases with 92 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The prime minister said he would announce any changes to the current restrictions sometime this week. He stressed that the numbers should be “as far as we can get” before Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton advises which rules can be eased. Melbourne sits as the second city or country to have spent the most time in closing with 211 days. Residents from the Argentine city of Buenos Aires have been closed for 234 days, London comes second with 207 days and the Czech Republic also reached the figure of 200. It was the biggest day since their second wave where they recorded 112 cases on September 3, 2020.

