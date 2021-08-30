COVID -19: New cases seem to be on the plateau – Professor Michael Plank





“You know it ‘s possible after two weeks for the numbers to go down quickly to a point where you can start thinking about the alarm level dropping, but obviously we’ll know a lot more when we get there. As for the rest of the country south of Auckland declining levels, Plank said “what you need to understand is that there is a risk of cases coming out of Auckland and having essential travel and food supplies. “Medical supplies have to be moved across the country so you know there is a huge ongoing outbreak in Auckland, which creates the risk of cases appearing in other parts of the country. “Now, at level 3, we have a safety net. It means that if the case arises, it will not be able to grow explosively. “But I think if we go down to level 2 it would be dangerous, and because the case came out, then it could cause an explosive explosion.” Asked if alarm level 4 should be tougher given the Delta variant and the health workers who are at work while they are infectious, Plank said: “Of course I think it makes sense to look at where those jobs are and to see if, you know, measures can be improved within the workplace to reduce the amount of contacts between co-workers and reduce the risk of transmission there. “It would be really good to clarify how many essential workers are being infected as a percentage of cases every day.” RNZ

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2021/08/covid-19-new-cases-appear-to-be-plateauing-professor-michael-plank.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

