More than 100 residents evacuated after flooding of Mississauga apartment building during storm – Toronto

Mississauga fire officials say more than 100 residents evacuated an apartment building in the city after it was flooded during Saturday’s storm. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services tweeted late Saturday that they were responding to flooding on the seventh floor of 2111 Roche Court, located in the Erin Mills Parkway area and Queen Elizabeth Way. The tweet said the crews were working to evacuate 100 to 200 people on the buses and bring them to Clarkson Community Center. In a subsequent news release, city officials said residents in approximately 39 units were affected. Read more: OPP says 1 dead in Erin after storm; floods and power outages are reported throughout the large Toronto area The Mississauga fire responded to several flood reports at this apartment building in Roche Court this evening and isolated energy in every unit affected, said Misseryauga fire chief and director of emergency management in the statement. The story goes down the ad “At the moment there are no reports of injuries. Many residents were evacuated and relocated to be with family and friends. “ Officials said the temporary housing was provided to residents and pets at the Clarkson Community Center. Social services were also provided there. Fire officials said on Twitter that about 100 people attended the community center. We are currently evacuating 100 – 200 people due to floods from the 7th floor of 2111 Roche Court on buses. They have begun arriving at Clarkson Community Center by bus. The press release will be out soon. The Peel Human Services Region will attend the Reception Center. pic.twitter.com/5M5VUyh8qp – Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) August 29, 2021 . 100 people attended the Clarkson Community Center for Temporary Shelter after the Flood on the 7th Floor of 2111 Roche Crt. The Red Cross, Peel Region Social Services, and our Office of Emergency Management were on site to address shelter, food, medicine, clothing, and hygiene items. – Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) August 29, 2021 The story goes down the ad Thank you to all our front line employees at @MississaugaFES, @regionofpeel @citymississauga AND @redcrosscanada for responding so quickly and ensuring the safety of our residents. Very grateful I heard it was not reported to hurt. https://t.co/FqSZSlPcb6 – Bonnie Crombie (@BonnieCrombie) August 29, 2021 Multiple @MississaugaFES crews at the scene of major flooding on the upper floors of an apartment building in the Erin Mills / QEW area. Heavy rains previously erupted in the ongoing roof repairs. Many units evacuated. @BonnieCrombie @derynrizzi @ IAFF1212 pic.twitter.com/li6MFclwSm – Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) August 29, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8149951/roche-court-apartment-building-flooded-mississauga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos