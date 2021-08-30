Top 10 world news: US attacks active suicide bomber in Kabul, Japan suspends Moderna Covid vaccine, and more, World News





Days before the Aug. 31 deadline, U.S. officials targeted an active suicide bomber. ISIS-K in a vehicle that was about to attack Kabul AirportHis vehicle was parked inside the house that was targeted by US forces on Sunday evening. The attack took place as US President Joe Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday morning to honor 13 service members who were killed in Kabul in an attack earlier in the week. In Europe, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on Sunday defended their airlift operation saying “the peak of a mission, unlike anything we have seen in our lives”. IN Covid-related news, the Japanese Okinawa region has decided to suspend the use of Modernov Vaccine Covid as another contamination was spotted by experts. Click on the titles to read more A powerful explosion was heard in Kabul as the US targeted the ISIS-K suicide bomber Shortly after US President Joe Biden warned against a possible attack in Kabul, a loud explosion was heard in the Afghan capital. Biden Visits US Air Base to Pay Tribute to Killed Service Personnel in Kabul Biden and his wife, Jill, “will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners and our Afghan allies in Kabul,” before the remains are transferred, according to the president’s daily schedule. . Blinken says only 300 Americans left to be evacuated; Sullivan assures Taliban to secure safe passage after 31 August Sullivan also announced that the US will not have a physical presence in Afghanistan from September, but the US will consider ‘more attacks, more operations’ against ISIS-K. Turkey’s Erdogan withdraws from plans to run Kabul airport Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to have rejected the idea now that the country has begun withdrawing its 500 non-combat forces from Afghanistan. The Taliban accuse Ashraf Ghani of leaving the country with money Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen recently blamed Ashraf Ghani for the chaos the country must go through and said he made a mistake by leaving the government all of a sudden. British Prime Minister Johnson defends the evacuation from Kabul amid criticism Like the United States, the United Kingdom has also faced criticism for failing to prevent the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban forces and failing to make adequate preparations for the peaceful evacuation of British nationals and vulnerable Afghans. Japan decides to suspend the Covid vaccine of Modern after two deaths Following the deaths of two men after the second dose of the Modernas Covid vaccine, Japan has decided to suspend the use of the Moderna Inc. vaccine. In pictures | Emmanuel Macron visits the former ISIS stronghold in Mosul, Iraq French President Emmanuel Macron pays a visit Sunday to the former Iraqi Islamic State stronghold in Mosul, a day after vowing to keep troops in place. People march across the US to demand protection of voting rights Held on the historic March anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington, D.C., in 1963, organizers of the March on Voting Rights rally said efforts to curb access to voting disproportionately affect people of color. Chinese university seeks LGTBQ + student list, fosters fear of ‘shock’ The Shanghai University Directive has also requested information on students’ mood and psychological state, including political attitudes, social contacts and mental health status.

