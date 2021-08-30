Steinbach restaurant to close indoor dining due to vaccine passport – Winnipeg





Shortly after the Rocco Pizzeria in Steinbach opened Saturday morning, a customer came in, but not to order a pizza. The man gripped owner Damian Penner tightly, grabbing Penner’s forearm with the other hand. They discussed Penner’s decision to close his restaurant for indoor dining after the province announced on Friday that any Manitoban hoping to go to a restaurant would have to be fully vaccinated by September 3rd. “We are in the hospitality industry,” Penner told Global News. “Our job is to serve everyone.” Read more: Manitoba require full vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events Rocco’s pizzeria will still offer pick-up and drop-off, but Penner said the decision not to offer dinner service was out of respect. The story goes down the ad “We did not want to police who could enter through our doors and who could not,” the owner said. Trends Canada Election Voting Guide: Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Federal Voting

Singh seen as most likable election leader as Trudeau’s popularity craters: poll It will not come without its crashes. Penner said the lunch rush was negligible when dinner closed across the county, something he knows will happen again because of his decision. Rocco’s does not have a patio space like Tommy’s Pizzeria in Winnipeg. Read more: Manitoba PC MLA criticizes new vaccine requirements in social media posts The restaurant on the farm Corydon Avenue hosts indoor and outdoor dining, and owner Thomas Schneider said the new restriction is a relief for staff, but restricting customers who can eat in the yard is not good with Schneider. “We’ll see how it goes, we may have to fire some people,” Schneider said. The owner of Tommy’s Pizzeria said that his indoor dining rules will not change. Schneider said he never opened his capacity to anyone who was unvaccinated, even when the province allowed it. Now, Schneider said he fears what local restaurants will be left with in the winter when business slows down. “We need May, June, July, August and even September in order to survive those winter months,” Schneider said. The story goes down the ad There is currently no expiration date set for public health orders that went into effect on Saturday. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

