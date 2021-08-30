International
1 person arrested after reports of gunshots heard inside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto – Toronto
Toronto police say a person has been arrested following reports of gunshots inside the Yorkdale mall on Sunday.
Speaking at a news conference, Duty Inspector Andy Singh said a second male suspect had been identified but has yet to be found.
Police said the shooting took place in an area of the shopping center near Hudson Bay.
When asked if two people had shot at each other, officers confirmed that two people had firearms, but were examining security footage to clarify if it was a gunfight or if only one person had fired a firearm.
Read more:
Dead man and 2 women injured by shooting in downtown Toronto
1 person was arrested following reports of gunshots inside the Yorkdale Mall in Toronto
Const. Alex Li told reporters that officers were called to the mall at 3:38 p.m.
Li said there were reports of multiple shootings in the area, as well as crowds shouting and fleeing.
Police confirmed that no one at the mall was injured in the shooting, although ambulances were at the scene due to injuries received by crowds fleeing the scene.
“When our officers arrived, they were able, with the help of mall security, to find a suspect,” Li said.
Community members call for action after the triple shooting
“There was a brief pursuit of this suspect and that individual has been arrested and we have also found a firearm loaded as well.”
Trends
O’Toole, Singh Condemns Angry Protesters Following Trudeau Campaign Event
Trudeau vows to regulate oil and gas emissions, sales of electric cars
Officers of the weapons and gangs unit are examining the footage from the scene and the forensic unit is examining the mall.
Singh said police have begun reopening the mall after an Emergency Task Force cleared shops in the area where the shooting took place. Most people have left the mall safe and that officers will stay at the scene to clear the area and continue the investigation, according to officers.
Singh said the mall would be closed for the rest of the evening. No suspected information will be released due to the nature of the situation, police said.
Earlier in the evening, Li said the mall was closed as of 5:30 p.m., but added that it was safe at that “moment in time” and that they were still waiting for a “quite clear” one before to release people from the mall.
Ansh Mukherji said he was inside the mall when he heard gunshots.
“We were just outside Hudson’s Bay dressing rooms and I heard five shots,” Mukherjee told Global News.
“And so we went inside the changing rooms and the co-workers took us to the stock room.”
Mukherji said there were about 40 or 50 people inside the room. Singh later said shoppers were sheltered in stores.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8150378/yorkdale-mall-sound-of-gunshots/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]