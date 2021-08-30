1 person arrested after reports of gunshots heard inside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto – Toronto

Toronto police say a person has been arrested following reports of gunshots inside the Yorkdale mall on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference, Duty Inspector Andy Singh said a second male suspect had been identified but has yet to be found.

Police said the shooting took place in an area of ​​the shopping center near Hudson Bay.

When asked if two people had shot at each other, officers confirmed that two people had firearms, but were examining security footage to clarify if it was a gunfight or if only one person had fired a firearm.

Read more: Dead man and 2 women injured by shooting in downtown Toronto

















4:48

1 person was arrested following reports of gunshots inside the Yorkdale Mall in Toronto





1 person was arrested following reports of gunshots inside the Yorkdale Mall in Toronto



Const. Alex Li told reporters that officers were called to the mall at 3:38 p.m.

The story goes down the ad

Li said there were reports of multiple shootings in the area, as well as crowds shouting and fleeing.

Police confirmed that no one at the mall was injured in the shooting, although ambulances were at the scene due to injuries received by crowds fleeing the scene.

“When our officers arrived, they were able, with the help of mall security, to find a suspect,” Li said.

















1:43

Community members call for action after the triple shooting





Community members call for action after triple shooting 20 August 2021



“There was a brief pursuit of this suspect and that individual has been arrested and we have also found a firearm loaded as well.”

Trends O’Toole, Singh Condemns Angry Protesters Following Trudeau Campaign Event

Trudeau vows to regulate oil and gas emissions, sales of electric cars

Officers of the weapons and gangs unit are examining the footage from the scene and the forensic unit is examining the mall.

Singh said police have begun reopening the mall after an Emergency Task Force cleared shops in the area where the shooting took place. Most people have left the mall safe and that officers will stay at the scene to clear the area and continue the investigation, according to officers.

The story goes down the ad

Singh said the mall would be closed for the rest of the evening. No suspected information will be released due to the nature of the situation, police said.

Earlier in the evening, Li said the mall was closed as of 5:30 p.m., but added that it was safe at that “moment in time” and that they were still waiting for a “quite clear” one before to release people from the mall.

Police respond to reports of shootings inside the Yorkdale Mall on Sunday.

Andrew Collins / Global News



Ansh Mukherji said he was inside the mall when he heard gunshots.

“We were just outside Hudson’s Bay dressing rooms and I heard five shots,” Mukherjee told Global News.

Shooting: (PPRDITSIM)

Yorkdale Mall

– police officers

– officers were in pursuit of the suspect

– the suspect was caught

– 1 person in detention

– a firearm was found

– #Yorkdale the mall is at a standstill

– no reports of casualties / injuries at this point

– ongoing investigation

– will be updated# GO1647944

^ al – Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 29, 2021

The story goes down the ad

“And so we went inside the changing rooms and the co-workers took us to the stock room.”

Mukherji said there were about 40 or 50 people inside the room. Singh later said shoppers were sheltered in stores.