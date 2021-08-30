The U.S. says the drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport





KATHY GANNON, LOLITA C. BALDOR, TAMEEM AKHGAR and JON GAMBRELL

KABUL, Afghanistan A U.S. drone strike on Sunday struck a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” by the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, before they could aim for continued military evacuation at Kabul International Airport, U.S. officials said. There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket hitting a neighborhood northwest of the airport, killing a child. The Taliban initially described the two attacks as separate incidents, although information about the two remained scarce and witnesses heard only one large explosion Sunday in the Afghan capital. The airstrike came as the United States completed a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands of people evacuated from Kabul International Airport, the scene of chaos that has engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban invaded two weeks ago. Following the suicide attack by an Islamic State member that killed over 180 people, the Taliban stepped up their security around the airport as Britain completed its evacuation flights on Saturday. U.S. military cargo planes resumed their run at the airport on Sunday, ahead of a deadline Tuesday set by President Joe Biden to withdraw all troops from America’s longest war. However, Afghans lagging behind in the country are worried about the return of the Taliban to their former oppressive rule, spurred on by the recent death of a popular singer in the country by insurgents. Two U.S. military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, called the airstrike a success and said the vehicle was carrying multiple bombs. US Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Central Command, called the drone strike a “self-defense” operation. He said authorities continued “assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, although we have no indications at this time.” “We are confident that we have successfully achieved the target,” Urban said. “Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a significant amount of explosive material.” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid earlier said in a message to reporters that the U.S. attack targeted a suicide bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives. The Mujahideen provided some other details. The attack was the second from America since the suicide bombing at the airport. On Saturday, an attack in Nangarhar province killed an Islamic State member believed to have been involved in planning attacks against the United States in Kabul. IS Sunni extremists, linked to the group’s most prominent affiliate in Syria and Iraq, have carried out a series of brutal attacks, targeting mainly Afghanistan ‘s Shiite Muslim minority, including the 2020 attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul. in which they killed women and babies. The Taliban have been fighting Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have regained control nearly 20 years after being overthrown by a US-led invasion. The Americans began after the 9/11 attacks, which Al-Qaeda orchestrated as it sheltered the group. The rocket attack hit Kabul’s Khuwja Bughra district, said Rashid, Kabul’s police chief who is named after him. Video taken by the Associated Press after the attack showed smoke rising from the on-site building about a kilometer (half a mile) from the airport. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but militants have fired rockets in the past. Meanwhile, the family of a popular singer in northern Kabul says the Taliban killed him in unclear circumstances in recent days. The shootings against Fawad Andarabi came in the Andarabi Valley for which he was named, an area of ​​Baghlan province about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Kabul. The valley had suffered unrest since the Taliban took over, with several districts in the area falling under the control of militant fighters opposed to Taliban rule. The Taliban say they have recaptured those areas, though neighboring Panjshiri in the Hindu Kush Mountains remains the only one of Afghanistan ‘s 34 provinces not under its control. The Taliban previously went to Andarab’s house and checked on him, even drinking tea with the musician, his son Jawad Andarab told the AP. But something changed on Friday. “He was innocent, a singer who just entertained people,” his son said. “They shot him in the head on the farm.” His son said he wanted justice and that a local Taliban council promised to punish his father’s killer. Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told the AP that the insurgents would investigate the incident, but there were no further details on the killing. Andarabi played ghichak, a bowed lute, and sang traditional songs about his homeland, his people, and Afghanistan as a whole. An online video showed him in a show, sitting on a rug with the mountains of the house surrounding him as he sang. “There is no place in the world like my homeland, a proud nation,” he sang. “Our beautiful valley, the homeland of our ancestors.” Karima Bennoune, the UN special rapporteur on cultural rights, wrote on Twitter that she had “great concern” about Andarabi’s murder. “We call on governments to demand that the Taliban respect the #human rights of #artists,” she wrote. Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, similarly condemned the killing. “There is growing evidence that the 2021 Taliban are the same as the intolerant, violent and oppressive Taliban of 2001,” she wrote on Twitter. “20 years later. Nothing has changed on that front.” Also Sunday, private banks across Afghanistan resumed their operations. However, they limited the withdrawals to no more than $ 200 a day. While some complained that they were still unable to access their money, government employees say they have not been paid in the last four months. The Afghan traded around $ 90.5 to $ 1, continuing its devaluation as billions of dollars in the country’s reserves remain frozen overseas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2021/08/29/us-says-drone-kills-suicide-bombers-targeting-kabul-airport/5642516001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos