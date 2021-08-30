Palestinians finally have vaccines. But will people take them?

BETHLEHEM, West Coast Since the coronavirus first appeared in the occupied West Bank, Suha Gadeon has kept the mask carefully, avoided mixing with friends, and refused to host family members or attend public gatherings.

But Ms. Gadeon, 41, director of membership at the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, has refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, worrying about side effects such as blood clots, heart complications and hair loss. While some harmful side effects have been found, they are extremely rare and health experts say the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

I am strongly against getting the vaccine now, she said. I would only feel comfortable after a three- to five-year study proves it is safe to take.