International
Palestinians finally have vaccines. But will people take them?
BETHLEHEM, West Coast Since the coronavirus first appeared in the occupied West Bank, Suha Gadeon has kept the mask carefully, avoided mixing with friends, and refused to host family members or attend public gatherings.
But Ms. Gadeon, 41, director of membership at the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, has refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, worrying about side effects such as blood clots, heart complications and hair loss. While some harmful side effects have been found, they are extremely rare and health experts say the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.
I am strongly against getting the vaccine now, she said. I would only feel comfortable after a three- to five-year study proves it is safe to take.
For months, Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip struggled to vaccinate residents for a lack of vaccine supply.
Now they have taken millions of doses, but they are facing a new challenge: convincing the majority of the public to take the shooting.
We have received vaccines, but we urgently need people to be vaccinated, said Shadi al-Liham, the top official of the Ministry of Health in Bethlehem district. They are critical to helping us overcome the pandemic.
The number of new cases of the virus in the West Bank and Gaza increased significantly over the past week, reaching 868 in the West Bank on Thursday and 1,021 in Gaza on Friday, the highest overnight figures per month. The number of hospitalizations in both territories has nearly tripled in the last two weeks.
But only 37 percent of West Coast eligible residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 18 percent in Gaza, according to health officials in both territories.
Theories of misinformation and conspiracy, along with more well-founded concerns about reducing vaccine efficacy, have contributed to widespread reluctance about vaccination, according to Abdulsalam al-Khayyat, director of the public health department at An Najah University Medical School in Nablus, on the West Coast.
Many people are simply not getting reliable information about vaccines, he said.
Bethlehem, where the first confirmed case of Covid-19 was found in a Palestinian West Bank town, may have been most damaged. In addition to causing at least 258 deaths in the region, the virus has devastated the tourism industry in the city where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born. Hotels and restaurants have been closed and tour guides left out.
But in the bustling open-air market in the Old Town, many fruit and vegetable vendors spoke almost as loudly about their vaccine skepticism as they did in selling their products.
I read online that people will die two years after receiving the vaccine, said Issa Abu Huleil, 53, citing an unfounded rumor after selling a watermelon to a customer. So I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right. Why would I risk it? My health is excellent.
Last week, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules in Gaza, ordered government employees to be vaccinated in a bid to boost compliance.
Refusal to be vaccinated is not a matter of personal liberty, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in announcing the decision. Your freedom ends when it causes harm to the health of others.
The authority said public sector workers who are not vaccinated will be put on unpaid leave until the end of the pandemic. The government is the largest employer in Western Banks, and Palestinian officials said the number of vaccinations has risen sharply in recent days as the government order went into effect.
In Gaza, all government employees must be vaccinated or face legal action, said Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health. And anyone in the private sector whose work brings them in direct contact with the public should also be vaccinated if they want to stay in their jobs, said Mr. Al-Qidra.
Human rights defenders expressed reservations about the severity of the measures, arguing that officials could have introduced incentives in the country, such as additional vaccination leave, or allowed employees who refused the vaccine to continue working on the condition of regular testing.
There must be a balance between public health and personal freedoms, said Ammar Dwaik, director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, a body set up by the Palestinian government. But I think the authorities may have considered more alternatives here, he added.
Vaccine reluctance is the latest hurdle in the torturous Palestinian war against the pandemic. For most of this year, the Palestinians had very few vaccines, leading to harsh criticism that Israel was not protecting the Palestinians under its occupation while conducting a world-leading vaccination program for Israeli citizens.
UnderstandVacine and Mask Mandates in the US
- Vaccine ruleswithOn August 23, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for an increase in mandates in both the public and private sectors. Private companies are increasingly mandating vaccines for employees. Such mandates arelegally allowedand have relied on judicial challenges.
- Mask rulesWith the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July recommending that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in enclosed public places within areas experiencing outbreaks, a reversal of the guidelines it provided in May. See where the CDC guideline would apply and where states have established their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders opposing state bans.
- Colleges and universities.More than 400 colleges and universities are demanding that students be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost everyone is in the states that voted for President Biden.
- schoolBoth California and New York have introduced vaccine mandates for educational staff. A poll released in August found that many American parents of school-age children are against mandatory vaccinations for students, but were more supportive of masked mandates for students, teachers and staff members who do not have their own vaccinations.
- Hospitals and medical centerswithMany major hospitals and health systems are demanding that employees receive a Covid-19 vaccine, citing increased Delta-induced case loads and stubbornly low vaccination levels in their communities, even within their workforce. .
- New York CityWith Proof of Vaccination is required from employees and customers for meals at home, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, although implementation does not begin until September 13th. Teachers and other education staff in the city-wide school system will need to have at least one vaccine dose by September 27, without the possibility of weekly testing. City hospital workers must also get a vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Similar rules are set for New York State employees.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon announced it would require coronavirus vaccinations to be mandatory for 1.3 million troops in the country, no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all federal civilian employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements, and restrictions on most trips.
But many of the doses held by the Palestinian Authority were thrown into the ranks of the ruling party, allies in the media and even family members of high-ranking personalities. Last spring, Israel vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinians working in Israel, but not millions of other Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
And when Israel finally offered the authority more than a million doses in a vaccine swap deal in June, the authority rejected them.
Since the Palestinians began receiving international remittances in February, they have received more than 2.8 million doses, according to the World Health Organization, enough to fully vaccinate the majority of the currently qualified population. Authorities in the West Bank and Gaza are in the process of obtaining or negotiating agreements for about 4.6 million additional doses, the organization said.
Palestinian health officials said more than 1.2 million doses had already been administered. A US $ 500,000 dose donation arrived last week and an order for four million doses of Pfizer was arriving in batches.
Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the West Bank and Gaza, said authorities still needed many more vaccines to vaccinate the vast majority of the population.
There is still a long way to go, he said.
At a vaccination center in Bethlehem on Thursday, the effect of the Palestinian Authority’s decision to require its employees to be vaccinated was palpable.
Dozens of people gathered near a table where nurses were administering a series of photographs while others filled out documents outside.
But some people who got vaccinated said they were being vaccinated just because they had to.
“I’m not at all convinced about the vaccine,” said Mohamed Quwar, 34, an aspiring taxi driver. But the Ministry of Transport, he said, will only allow him to take a driving test if he shows evidence of vaccination.
I do not see any benefit from the vaccine, but I want to be a taxi driver, he said. So I really do not have a choice.
