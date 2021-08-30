Nepal: Stop Forced Disappearance Investigations Stalled

(New York) The Government of Nepal should immediately implement Supreme Court rulings and allow regular courts to try cases of enforced disappearances and other serious international crimes, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists said today. ICJ). On the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, August 30, 2021, thousands of Nepalese families are no closer to understanding the truth of what happened to their missing loved ones than they were when the country’s armed conflict ended 15 years ago.

The Supreme Court of Nepal has consistently ordered the government to investigate serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law during the 1996 to 2006 conflict, and to conduct an important, effective transitional justice process to establish the truth and provide justice for thousands of serious abuse cases.

The Government of Nepal is in open violation of the express orders of the Supreme Court by failing to carry out a credible, timely process of transitional justice, said Mandira Sharma, Senior Legal Adviser for South Asia at the ICJ.

Government Commission of Inquiry into Missing Persons by Force (CIEDP) was formed in 2015 as part of the transitional justice process to investigate civil war abuses. In 2020, CIEDP published a list of 2,506 people suspected of having disappeared by force but failed to determine what happened to a single victim and no one has been held accountable. The families of the victims have tried to pursue justice through the legal system, but successive governments have blocked the proceedings.

Families of victims of enforced disappearance suffer from deep anxiety, not knowing what happened to their loved ones, as the Nepalese government has used a fraudulent transitional justice process to block their efforts to uncover the truth, he said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of Human Rights. Look. The current process does not ensure truth, reconciliation, justice or accountability, but rather protects the perpetrators and denies victims their rights.

In addition to the Disappearances Commission, Nepal also established a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which received over 60,000 complaints of abuse from the conflict era, but failed to complete the investigation of a single case.

In 2014, the Nepalese parliament passed the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances, Truth and Reconciliation Act, which provided a legal framework for the two transitional justice commissions. However, the act also authorized these commissions to recommend amnesty and to mediate cases, even in situations involving serious crimes and serious human rights violations, including enforced disappearances. In 2015, the Supreme Court overturned these provisions and ordered the government to amend the act. The government filed a motion to overturn the decision, but the court rejected the petition in April 2020.

With successive Nepalese governments failing to change the law, since 2015, United Nations has refused to engage with Nepal’s transitional justice authorities because they do not meet basic international legal standards, particularly with regard to the broad provisions for granting amnesty to perpetrators.

Victims and civil society organizations in Nepal have requested significant consultations, law changes and the appointment of commissioners only after the law has been changed. However, all of Nepal’s political parties, when in office, failed to hold on meaningful consultation with victims. Rather, for example, they choreographed pre-primary meetings in seven countries across the country in a single day with a brief announcement in January 2020.

A credible process to decide the fate of the missing and to provide justice, truth and reparation for these and other crimes must win the trust of the victims and place their needs at its heart, said Dinushika Dissanayake, Deputy Director of South Asia at Amnesty International. Instead, transitional justice has been treated as a means of political negotiation to be exchanged in the dark negotiations between politicians since the end of the war 15 years ago.

Under international law, enforced disappearance is a continuing crime. Nepal 2018 penal Code recognized enforced disappearance as a crime in Nepal’s domestic law for the first time. Where there is sufficiently compelling evidence, the justice system in Nepal should take cases of enforced disappearances and prosecute suspected perpetrators. Police have in the past refused to investigate cases, either initially arguing that acts of enforced disappearance were not criminal offenses under national law, or on the pretext that transitional justice commissions would investigate. Three years since the criminal code criminalized enforced disappearance, no one has been prosecuted under that law.

Nepal ‘s international partners must stand by the victims of serious crimes under international law, including enforced disappearances, and put pressure on the Nepalese government to uphold its domestic and international legal obligations and enforce Supreme Court rulings, the groups said. Progress towards justice and the rule of law can only be built on transparency, respect for the needs of victims and the implementation of basic legal principles.

After 15 painful years, it is not surprising that victims have lost faith in the justice process as the rule of law in Nepal is stretching to the breaking point, Sharma said. The Government of Nepal must protect human rights and not protect the perpetrators of criminal atrocities. Nepal ‘s international partners need to make it clear that they stand in support of victims’ needs, justice, accountability and the rule of law.