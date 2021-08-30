Hurricane Hurricane released for most of southern Ontario





Environment Canada has released a strong storm clock for most of southern Ontario, advising the possibility of strong winds, heavy hail and heavy rain. The clock covers areas as far south as Windsor and extends to the Algonquin Park area. Some eastern parts of the province, including the City of Ottawa, are not covered by councils. “Conditions are favorable for the development of strong storms this afternoon this evening,” the weather agency said. Read more: More than 100 residents evacuated after Mississauga apartment building flooded during storm “Some of these storms can produce strong winds of up to 90 km / h, heavy hail of up to 2 cm and heavy rain of up to 50 mm in an hour.” The story goes down the ad Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said there is a threat from storms because the air is too humid and hot. The time comes after a strong storm system moved through parts of southern Ontario on Saturday evening, bringing with it heavy rain, strong winds and lots of lightning. One person died on a golf course during the storm in Erin, Ont. Trends How bad is the 4th wave of COVID-19 spreading in Canada? Here you have a look at the data

O’Toole, Singh Condemns Angry Protesters Following Trudeau Campaign Event A heat warning is also in effect for large parts of southern Ontario, stretching from the Windsor area to Barrie and the northern York Region. Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue for those areas probably until Monday, with temperatures around 30 C and humidex values ​​up to 42. Bosacki said he is expected to be cold on Monday evening. Heavy Storm Hours are in effect for all of Southern Ontario. Similar to what we saw yesterday, strong winds, hail and heavy rain all possible over several hours. #moti pic.twitter.com/oBiv4GwycG – @carlabosacki (@carlabosacki) August 29, 2021 The story goes down the ad Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. #JOFORM pic.twitter.com/WE7piWoMkA – ECCC Moti Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) August 29, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8150170/severe-thunderstorm-watch-southern-ontario-august-29/

