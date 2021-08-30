Reuters World News Summary Rule of Law

Below is a summary of current world news summaries.

Greek police use tear gas, water cannon during the vaccine protest in Athens

Greek police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a group of people who set fire to and other objects during a protest in central Athens on Sunday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 7,000 people, some carrying crosses, gathered outside the Greek parliament to protest against the vaccines. Similar protests in Athens last month also saw violence.

Biden Participates in Grim Homecoming for US Troops Killed in Afghanistan Attack

U.S. President Joe Biden closed his eyes and turned his head back as flag-waving cases holding the remains of 11 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan emerged Sunday from a military plane at a base in Delaware. Biden, his wife, Jill, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and senior military officials stood grimly as U.S. troops carried the cases to the diversion node of an Air Force C-17 aircraft at Dover Air Force Base. Crying was heard and a woman fell while the bones were loaded into transport vans at a facility where they will undergo identification and autopsies.

North Korea appears to have restarted its nuclear reactor, the IAEA says

North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the UN atomic watchdog said in an annual report. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang ousted its inspectors in 2009. The country then went ahead with its nuclear weapons program and soon resumed nuclear testing. His last nuclear test was in 2017.

The first group of Afghan refugees arrives in Kosovo for temporary accommodation

The first group of Afghan refugees arrived in Kosovo on Sunday, who have agreed to shelter them temporarily until they can relocate permanently to the United States. The plane was carrying 111 people, mostly women and children, who could be seen walking on asphalt carrying small bags.

Nora, now a tropical storm, kills a boy in the resort town of Mexico

Nora, who is now weakened in a tropical storm, killed a boy over the weekend after torrential rains and strong winds caused a building in the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta to partially collapse. Nora was about 105 miles (165 kilometers) northwest of Mazatlan on Sunday evening and moving northwest at 12 miles per hour (19 km per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said https: // www .nhc .noaa.gov / text / refresh / MIATCPEP4 + shtml / 292051.shtml. It was blowing at a speed of 95 kilometers per hour with higher explosions.

The Palestinian president meets with the Israeli defense minister

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday in the West Bank city of Ramallah, officials said. It was the highest-level meeting between Abbas and an Israeli minister that became public since the formation of Israel’s new government in June.

Algeria arrests former Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui- media

Algerian authorities arrested Tunisian media mogul and former presidential candidate Nabil Karoui on Sunday after he entered Algeria secretly and illegally, Tunisian media reported. Karoui, owner of the Nessma TV channel and leader of the Tunisian Heart party, the second largest in parliament, was arrested along with his brother Ghazi Karoui, a lawmaker.

The German CDU candidate is trying to revive big fortunes

Conservative candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to revive his campaign in a heated debate with his two main rivals Sunday, according to an early poll, as polls show his party falls behind center-left Social Democrats (SPD). Armin Laschet, leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), attacked SPD candidate Olaf Scholz for not ruling out a coalition with the far-left Linke party and sought to strike a chord with voters as the CDU worries for its estimates. with

U.S. attacks on Islamic State militants in Kabul as the withdrawal draws to a close

A U.S. drone strike has killed a suicide car bomber who Pentagon officials said was preparing to strike Kabul airport on Sunday as U.S. forces worked to complete a withdrawal that would end two decades of involvement. military in Afghanistan. The attack was the second by the U.S. military since an Islamic State suicide bombing outside the airport on Thursday killed 13 U.S. troops and many Afghan civilians desperate to flee the country’s new Taliban rulers.

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Top US Diplomats World Should “Lead Positively” Taliban

Chinese State Adviser and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call Sunday that the international community should engage with Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and “guide them” positively, the foreign ministry said. of China. Washington needs to work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, to help the new regime run its government normally, to maintain social stability and to prevent currency devaluation and rising cost of living, Wang said. , according to a statement. with

